Where to Find Ascendant Challenge 4 in Destiny 2 Forsaken

It’s Weekly Reset time, so that means it’s time to scour the Dreaming City for a new Ascendant Challenge. This week’s challenge is actually really easy to find and get to, even if you are a lower Light level. Located in the Harbinger’s Seclude, you can find the portal to the Week 4 Ascendant Challenge on top of a large pillar.

To start, head north towards Rheasilvia (where Petra is this week) and keep going until you cross the first bridge. Now hang a left and go over the edge towards the large courtyard filled with Taken and Scorn. Drive your Sparrow through the horde of foes towards the large entrance at the back of Rheasilvia. This is how you get to the Harbinger’s Seclude without taking a portal hidden away on the map.

Now just make your way through the large building until you reach a room with Scorn enemies. Fight your way to the other side and you should arrive on a balcony overlooking a large, open room. Now pop your Queen’s Tincture so you can see the portal and head down to the first floor.

Run towards the large tower on a small bridge and you should see the portal hovering high in the air. To actually get into the portal, jump onto the large Taken orb to the left of the tower. It won’t damage you, so don’t worry about having to rush through. Now just jump around the tower, using the different sized Taken Orbs as platforms.

