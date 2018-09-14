How to Beat Kalli in the Destiny 2 Last Wish Raid

Destiny 2 Forsaken’sw Last Wish raid has finally gone live and it’s going to be quite a challenge. Sporting a recommended Light of 550, this raid has you hunting down a Taken Ahamkara known as Riven. However, your first challenge will involve killing Kalli who has taken up residence in an alternate version of the Blind Well.

The first step is to cleanse the corresponding plates that dot the perimeter of the room. This room is divided into two sections an outer and inner ring. The inner ring will show the pairs of symbols that you need to go to. On the outer ring, you’ll see a bunch of plates with various signs above them, stand on the ones that are the same symbols as the ones in the inner ring.

Each plate is divided into three sections, each which will occasionally produce a Taken orb that corrupts a two-thirds of the plate. Your job is to stand on these plates and cleanse them of the Taken orbs that keep spawning. The spot you can stand will rotate, so take note of where the two orbs spawn each time. Once you have cleansed these plates a Knight will spawn that you have to kill.

Occasionally Kalli will visit someone on their plate and attack, so just shoot her if she shows up. Kalli only needs to take a small amount of damage before she vanishes. Don’t bother wasting any Heavy or Supers on her until the real damage phase kicks in.