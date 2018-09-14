How to Beat Kalli in the Destiny 2 Last Wish Raid

Destiny 2 Forsaken’sw Last Wish raid has finally gone live and it’s going to be quite a challenge. Sporting a recommended Light of 550, this raid has you hunting down a Taken Ahamkara known as Riven. However, your first challenge will involve killing Kalli who has taken up residence in an alternate version of the Blind Well.
- The first step is to cleanse the corresponding plates that dot the perimeter of the room. This room is divided into two sections an outer and inner ring. The inner ring will show the pairs of symbols that you need to go to. On the outer ring, you’ll see a bunch of plates with various signs above them, stand on the ones that are the same symbols as the ones in the inner ring.
- Each plate is divided into three sections, each which will occasionally produce a Taken orb that corrupts a two-thirds of the plate. Your job is to stand on these plates and cleanse them of the Taken orbs that keep spawning. The spot you can stand will rotate, so take note of where the two orbs spawn each time. Once you have cleansed these plates a Knight will spawn that you have to kill.
Occasionally Kalli will visit someone on their plate and attack, so just shoot her if she shows up. Kalli only needs to take a small amount of damage before she vanishes. Don’t bother wasting any Heavy or Supers on her until the real damage phase kicks in.
- After all of the Knights are killed Kalli will spawn somewhere in the middle of the room. This is your chance to shoot her with everything you’ve got. Jump down into the middle of the Well and shoot up at her. Make sure to use any buff effects since her health bar is rather meaty. At a certain point, Kalli will begin to conjure her weapon over her head and chant.
- When this happens the stain glass windows below her current position will open. Six of these hidden compartments will open and you can run into these. You can only fit one person per room and the door will slam shut behind you once you’re inside. Do not put multiple people into a single compartment otherwise the door won’t shut. There’s a small amount of time from the start of her chant before she actually casts it, so shoot her a little more and then run to the open rooms.
- After Kalli releases her insta-kill spell, the doors will open and she will shift to another side of the room. A bunch of Taken Psions will spawn when you exit the doors so use grenades to kill them. Repeat this process two more times before you have to cleanse the plates again. Now just repeat this entire guide a few times to bring down Kalli.
