5 Big Big Baller Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Anyone ever play those Katamari Damacy games?

They were super quirky and colorful “roll and grow” simulators that never seemed to get repetitive. Lion Studios’ Big Big Baller does a pretty good job of bringing that type of simple yet entertaining gameplay to mobile devices. You and three other players are placed in a big city and are tasked with getting as large as possible. By rolling up all types of people and objects, your ball grows to epic proportions. This tips guide is set up to make sure you always take the #1 spot for “biggest baller.”

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Big Big Baller:

Download the Big Big Baller APK here.

1. Get the Ball Rolling Away From Your Opponents

• Once a match begins, roll away from your three rival ballers. It’s always best to start rolling up people and objects in an area that’s not occupied by another ball. You’ll have a much higher chance of rolling up numerous things in quick succession when no other balls are around to disrupt you.

2. Aim for Areas Full of People and Objects

• Try moving your ball to heavily populated areas, such as the park full of folks practicing their Yoga exercises. During the early beginnings of a match, rolling up everyone in that area should give you a nice spot on the current match leaderboard. You’ll usually spot a pedestrian or two walking along the sidewalk or relaxing in a park area. Never pass up the opportunity to stick a bunch of people to your ball.

• Start out by rolling up smaller objects too, such as rocks, small trees, poles etc. Try to stay in one area for a bit so you can grab up the entirety of these item types in one sitting. This should give you the growth boost needed for your ball to start rolling over buildings and even other balls.

3. Steer Clear of Any Balls That are Much Larger Than Your’s

• After a few intense seconds of ball rolling, you and everyone else’s rolling balls of doom will grow exponentially. If you’re still a bit too undersized, don’t go anywhere near the balls that are much larger than you. They’ll crush you with little to no effort, knock all the items off of your ball, and possibly roll up those same objects to further add to their growth. But if you’re #1 on the leaderboard, go rampaging across the city and squash the competition!

4. Check Out the Requirements for Unlocking Challenge Balls

• Besides the “Free Balls” and “Coin Balls” you can equip, there’s a nice collection of “Challenge Balls” you can also unlock and outfit your ball in. If one of your Challenge Balls’ slots is still a bit dark, that means you haven’t full unlocked it yet. Tap on these balls real quick to check up on the unlock requirements for them.

• Some of them are simple enough, such as logging into the game for three days. And there’s a few challenge types that are a bit harder to fulfill, such as finishing 150 total matches. Take a trip to the in-game store to check on the progress of unlocking new Challenge Balls after you complete a few matches. For a full explanation of the unlock requirements for each Challenge Ball, refer to the list posted below:

– Chocolate Cookie Ball: Log in for two days in a row

– Bomb Ball: Log in for three days

– Cow Ball: Log in for seven days

– Green Alien Ball: Log in for 15 days

– Sliced Orange Ball: Complete 10 matches

– Red Bowling Ball: Complete 30 matches

– Fried Egg Ball: Complete 80 matches

– Zorro Ball: Complete 150 matches

– Eggplant Ball: Crush 30 opponents

– Jigsaw Puzzle Ball: Get 10 first place ranks

– Meteor Ball: Crush 100 opponents

– Chicken Ball: Crush 200 opponents

– Orange Ball: Absorb 300 total objects

– Mummy Ball: Absorb 800 total objects

– Queen Ball: Absorb 2,000 total objects

– Water Polo Ball: Reach a size of 500m

– Black and Purple Ball: Reach a size of 800m

– Strawberry Ball: Reach level six

– Deer Ball: Reach level 15

– King Ball: Reach level 22

– Unicorn Ball: Reach level 30

– Mouse Ball: Rank First 30 times

– Bear Ball: Rank First 60 times

– Kitty Ball: Rank First 100 times

– Red Riding Hood Ball: Crush 500 people

– Sushi Ball: Crush 500 vehicles

– Penguin Ball: Crush 1,000 buildings

5. Never Pass Up the Opportunity to Watch a Video Ad

• Once you get done with a match, you’ll get the chance to earn even more experience points and rewards. Every time this occurs, you should always take the chance to double your EXP by watching a quick video advertisement. You’ll also get to spin a prize wheel every now and then that gifts you with all types of goodies.

