5 Big Big Baller Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Big Big Baller

Lion Studios

Anyone ever play those Katamari Damacy games?

They were super quirky and colorful “roll and grow” simulators that never seemed to get repetitive. Lion Studios’ Big Big Baller does a pretty good job of bringing that type of simple yet entertaining gameplay to mobile devices. You and three other players are placed in a big city and are tasked with getting as large as possible. By rolling up all types of people and objects, your ball grows to epic proportions. This tips guide is set up to make sure you always take the #1 spot for “biggest baller.”

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Big Big Baller:

1. Get the Ball Rolling Away From Your Opponents

Big Big Baller Tips

Lion Studios

• Once a match begins, roll away from your three rival ballers. It’s always best to start rolling up people and objects in an area that’s not occupied by another ball. You’ll have a much higher chance of rolling up numerous things in quick succession when no other balls are around to disrupt you.

2. Aim for Areas Full of People and Objects

• Try moving your ball to heavily populated areas, such as the park full of folks practicing their Yoga exercises. During the early beginnings of a match, rolling up everyone in that area should give you a nice spot on the current match leaderboard. You’ll usually spot a pedestrian or two walking along the sidewalk or relaxing in a park area. Never pass up the opportunity to stick a bunch of people to your ball.

• Start out by rolling up smaller objects too, such as rocks, small trees, poles etc. Try to stay in one area for a bit so you can grab up the entirety of these item types in one sitting. This should give you the growth boost needed for your ball to start rolling over buildings and even other balls.

3. Steer Clear of Any Balls That are Much Larger Than Your’s

Big Big Baller Tips

Lion Studios

• After a few intense seconds of ball rolling, you and everyone else’s rolling balls of doom will grow exponentially. If you’re still a bit too undersized, don’t go anywhere near the balls that are much larger than you. They’ll crush you with little to no effort, knock all the items off of your ball, and possibly roll up those same objects to further add to their growth. But if you’re #1 on the leaderboard, go rampaging across the city and squash the competition!

4. Check Out the Requirements for Unlocking Challenge Balls

Big Big Baller Tips

Lion Games

• Besides the “Free Balls” and “Coin Balls” you can equip, there’s a nice collection of “Challenge Balls” you can also unlock and outfit your ball in. If one of your Challenge Balls’ slots is still a bit dark, that means you haven’t full unlocked it yet. Tap on these balls real quick to check up on the unlock requirements for them.

• Some of them are simple enough, such as logging into the game for three days. And there’s a few challenge types that are a bit harder to fulfill, such as finishing 150 total matches. Take a trip to the in-game store to check on the progress of unlocking new Challenge Balls after you complete a few matches. For a full explanation of the unlock requirements for each Challenge Ball, refer to the list posted below:

Chocolate Cookie Ball: Log in for two days in a row
Bomb Ball: Log in for three days
Cow Ball: Log in for seven days
Green Alien Ball: Log in for 15 days
Sliced Orange Ball: Complete 10 matches
Red Bowling Ball: Complete 30 matches
Fried Egg Ball: Complete 80 matches
Zorro Ball: Complete 150 matches
Eggplant Ball: Crush 30 opponents
Jigsaw Puzzle Ball: Get 10 first place ranks
Meteor Ball: Crush 100 opponents
Chicken Ball: Crush 200 opponents
Orange Ball: Absorb 300 total objects
Mummy Ball: Absorb 800 total objects
Queen Ball: Absorb 2,000 total objects
Water Polo Ball: Reach a size of 500m
Black and Purple Ball: Reach a size of 800m
Strawberry Ball: Reach level six
Deer Ball: Reach level 15
King Ball: Reach level 22
Unicorn Ball: Reach level 30
Mouse Ball: Rank First 30 times
Bear Ball: Rank First 60 times
Kitty Ball: Rank First 100 times
Red Riding Hood Ball: Crush 500 people
Sushi Ball: Crush 500 vehicles
Penguin Ball: Crush 1,000 buildings

5. Never Pass Up the Opportunity to Watch a Video Ad

• Once you get done with a match, you’ll get the chance to earn even more experience points and rewards. Every time this occurs, you should always take the chance to double your EXP by watching a quick video advertisement. You’ll also get to spin a prize wheel every now and then that gifts you with all types of goodies.

