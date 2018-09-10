5 Bike Unchained 2 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Mountain biking is as extreme as it gets for true thrill-seekers.

Now when it comes to mobile, there’s not a whole lot of fears you need to be concerned about. All you need to do is hold and tap at the appropriate times so you can maximize your bike’s racing potential. Red Bull recently released a quality sequel to its beloved mobile mountain biking experience. Welcome to the fast and rugged world of Bike Unchained 2. After spending some time biking down hills and pedaling like crazy, we’ve come out unscathed and arrived with this essential tips guide.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Bike Unchained 2:

1. Race Like a Madman/Madwoman and Claim Your Rewards!

• Bike Unchained 2 features a suite of events your racer will get to participate in – Ranked Races that are tied to different leagues, Daily Events, Weekly Events, and Special Events. It’s easier to claim rewards by finishing in a good position during Ranked Races. Completing these events usually means you’ll regularly unlock new reward packs after each race (getting promoted to the next league nets you an even grander pack of goodies).

• Each event as a whole gifts you with a nice collection of rewards if you manage to place in the required ranking once the event’s time expires. You should spend a lot of your time winning Ranked Races – that way, you’ll unlock a ton of new gear items that’ll improve your bike for the other events.

2. Assemble a Proper Bike for Downhill and Slopestyle Events

• Downhill events are all about speeding past your rivals and fighting to make it to first place. Slopestyle events challenge you to get as much air as possible and pull off the slickest tricks you know. Before you hop into any one of these events, make sure you assemble a bike for both styles.

• You’ll know you’re putting together a solid build for a bike when the number inside the “thumbs up” circle icon increases. Always equip pieces of gear that push your bike’s overall stat meter to a higher level. While an equipped part might lower one of your bike’s stats, it’s worth the sacrifice since three of your bike’s stats are guaranteed to get a boost.

3. Get a Grip of Each Track

• Before you take on Bike Unchained 2’s lineup of Daily, Weekly, and Special Events, concentrate on competing in Ranked Races. These league events will expose you to every track, which in turn helps you become familiar with the characteristics of each one.

• Use your Ranked Race experiences in order to memorize the layout of each track – you’ll soon figure out the best times to tap your screen furiously and when to calmly hold your finger down. By the time you succeed during a race on a particularly difficult track, you’ll be more prepared to easily complete them during other events.

4. Get Acquainted With Your Mentors

• Over time, you’ll begin to collect real-world mountain bikers. If names like Fabio Wibmer, Kate Courtney, Carson Storch, and Myriam Nicole ring a bell, then you’re clearly in the know. These bikers and many more appear in the game as Mentors – as they get upgraded and reach new levels, they help you unlock new pieces of gear, abilities, and tricks for your biker.

• The abilities you get from each Mentor help you excel in Downhill and Slopestyle events. Just make sure to select the right type of abilities for either event. For instance, equip Myriam Nicole’s “Stamina and Top Speed Boost” for Downhill Events and equip Darren Berrecloth’s “Balanced Landing” for Slopestyle Events. Experiment with different ability loadouts and make the most of your biker during both event types.

5. Go Shopping Every Once in a While!

• Bike Unchained 2’s in-game store features Token Offers, Sponsor Packs, Tickets, Obtainium, and Gold. The only items you really need to be concerned about purchasing are Token Offers and Tickets. You’ll quickly amass a nice collection of Sponsor Packs just by completing Ranked Races.

• And through those Sponsor Packs, you’ll gather plenty of Obtainium and Gold. Put most of the Gold you gather towards the Token Offers’ curated gear so you can upgrade your bike parts much quicker. And if you want to regularly participate in Weekly, Daily, and Special Events, spend all your Obtainium on Tickets.

