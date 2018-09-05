After you finish the main campaign in Destiny 2’s Forsaken expansion you will be asked to go to The Dreaming City. To do this, you’ll need to assemble a talisman that Petra and Spider give you. This is easier said than done since the Broken Awoken Talisman doesn’t specifically say which Lost Sectors to visit. Thankfully, there is a small riddle for each Lost Sector and all of them are located on the Tangled Shore.

Here’s how to complete the Broken Awoken Talisman in Destiny 2 Forsaken:

In An Old Corsair Hideout

This Lost Sector is located in the Jetsam of Saturn in the bottom left corner of the map. You will find the entrance in a ravine right below the crash Hive ship. Enter through here and fight your way through the horde of Fallen pirates. Eventually, you will come across an open area with a bunch of Fallen and a large Servitor. Hang back and shoot at the Servitor until he dies and then go collect the cache on the other side to complete this step.

In The Heart of Spider’s Web

Are you ready for the coolest Lost Sector in all of Destiny 2? You can find this one right by the entrance to Spider’s lair in the Thieves’ Landing. This is a fairly straightforward Lost Sector, but the actual setting of the various fights is too unique to spoil. Make sure to have your sound on when you go do this Lost Sector.

In a Rare Green Place

The final Lost Sector can be found in the middle of the Four-Horn Gultch. This is a Cabal focused Lost Sector, but it’s the shortest of the three. Make sure to bring a close-range weapon because you’ll be fighting in a system of caves.

After you finish these three Lost Sectors head back to Spider to progress the quest. Sometimes the Broken Awoken Piece won’t show up on your HUD, so make sure to check the item in your inventory after you open each cache. We recommend being at a minimum of 350 Light for this activity.