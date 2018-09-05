How to Finish the Corsair Down Pursuit in Destiny 2 Forsaken

Destiny 2’s first major expansion, Forsaken, has officially launched and it’s filled with content. One of the most intriguing areas in the new DLC is The Dreaming City. This endgame destination is built on a foundation of secrets and very powerful enemies. One of the first cryptic items you have a chance at obtaining is the Corsair Down Pursuit.

Picked up off the body of a dead enemy, this Pursuit explains that you can hear an SOS message faintly repeating. Where that message is coming from is randomized, but it traces back to one of the Lost Sectors in The Dreaming City. There have been multiple reports about people getting different ones, but every single one seems to lead back to one of the three Lost Sectors.

When you’re going through a Lost Sector look for the body of an Awoken guard somewhere on the ground. During our playthrough, we found one laying in the mists in the Lost Sector behind your fast travel point. Approach the body and scan it to summon a powerful boss. Kill this foe and beat the Lost Sector to get a Corsair Badge, which can be redeemed for a piece of loot from any of the Queen’s Guard camps around The Dreaming City.

Since there are a number of different locations named, just check all of the Lost Sectors. There’s a chance that not all the bodies are tied to these activities, but so far we haven’t found one out on patrol.