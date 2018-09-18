Dead by Daylight Shattered Bloodlines New DLC Out Now

Dead by Daylight’s new DLC releases today and it’s called Shattered Bloodlines.

The new DLC, like all of the chapters before it with the exception of Leatherface, will come with a new killer and a new survivor.

We received extensive looks at the new killer and survivor in the PTB but we expect some small changes will have been made to balance these new characters even more.

The new killer, the Spirit, will surely be a hit among players since she has a mechanic that hasn’t been seen yet in the game. The Spirit is able to leave her physical body behind for increased movement speed and invisibility in exchange for losing the sight to see the survivors. The killer will still be able to follow scratch marks so she doesn’t lose sight entirely.

On the other hand, we have the new survivor in Adam Francis. As many players know survivors are essentially skins once players level them up enough so it comes down to whether the perks are worth it or not.

The same thing will apply to the killer if you don’t like how she plays.

Here are the new survivor perks:

Diversion Activatable perk. Standing within the Killer Terror Radius while not in a chase for 45 seconds activates the perk. Once the perk is activated press the Active Ability button while crouched and motionless to throw a pebble, which creates a loud noise notification for the Killer at a distance of 10 meters. The perk deactivates once it has been used.

Deliverance After performing a safe hook rescue on another Survivor, the perk activates. You now have a 100 percent chance to unhook yourself during the escape attempt. A successful Deliverance from the hook triggers the Broken status effect for 100 seconds.

Autodidact You start the trial with a -20 percent progression penalty for Skill Checks to heal Survivors. For every successful Skill Check completed while healing a Survivor, you receive a token for a maximum of 3 Tokens. Each Token grants you a +20 percent bonus progression for a successful Skill Check while healing Survivors. Great Skill Checks cannot be performed while using Autodidact. Autodidact is not active while using a Med Kit to heal.



Here are the new killer perks:

Spirit Fury Each pallet you break magnified the wrath of The Entity. After breaking 4 pallets, the next time you are stunned by a pallet, The Entity will instantly break the pallet. You still suffer from the stun effect penalty.

Hex: Haunted Ground Two trapped Hex Totems will spawn in the Trial. When one of the two trapped Hex Totems is cleansed by a Survivor, all Survivors suffer from the Exposed Status Effect for 40 seconds. The remaining trapped Hex Totem immediately becomes a Dull Totem.

Rancor You become obsessed with one Survivor. Each time a generator is completed, the obsession sees your aura for 5 seconds. Each time a generator is complete, all Survivors’ locations are revealed to you for 3 seconds. Once all generators are completed, the obsession has the Exposed status effect and the killer can kill the obsession. Only one obsession per match.



Dead by Daylight Shattered Bloodlines is out now for $6.99.

