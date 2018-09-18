Best Perks to Use on The Spirit in Dead by Daylight

In case you haven’t heard a new killer has entered the world of Dead by Daylight today in the form of the Spirit.

This new killer plays unlike any other killer in the game and as a result, she will take a lot of getting used to.

The new killer is available as part of the Shattered Bloodlines DLC that is available now on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

There are a variety of different perks and builds you can use with the new killer. Here are some of the perks we recommend. Feel free to share some recommendations in the comments below.

All Hex Build

One of the new perks the Spirit has is called Haunted Ground which will take two totems, light them up and cause all survivors to be exposed once they are cleansed. Players have a hard time ignoring lit totems as it is but if you give them a reason to search for them they’re in trouble.

Hex: Haunted Ground

Two trapped Hex Totems will spawn in the Trial. When one of the two trapped Hex Totems is cleansed by a Survivor, all Survivors suffer from the Exposed Status Effect for 40 seconds. The remaining trapped Hex Totem immediately becomes a Dull Totem.

If you run a build of Haunted Ground, Hex: Ruin, Hex: Devour Hope and some other totem then you will be in business. Players won’t have a choice but to cleanse these totems which means they will surely run into some trouble.

This might not work depending on your rank as high-rank survivors on PC can push through Hex: Ruin with regularity.

If this build does end up working it can be a lot of fun.

Enduring + Spirit Fury

Spirit Fury is one of the Spirit’s new perks and it gets strong the more you destroy pallets.

Spirit Fury

Each pallet you break magnified the wrath of The Entity. After breaking 4 pallets, the next time you are stunned by a pallet, The Entity will instantly break the pallet. You still suffer from the stun effect penalty.

Nothing is quite more satisfying than having the pallet dropped on but having the pallet explode and your stun being very short. You will be able to get in another quick hit, potentially downing somebody as a result of this.

Rancor + Save the Best for Last

Rancor is the third of the Spirit’s new perks and it makes one of your survivors the obsession.

Rancor

You become obsessed with one Survivor. Each time a generator is completed, the obsession sees your aura for 5 seconds. Each time a generator is completed all Survivors’ locations are revealed to you for 3 seconds. Once all generators are completed, the obsession has the Exposed status effect and the killer can kill the obsession. Only one obsession per match.

You are able to collect stacks of Save the Best for Last which means you have quicker cooldowns between attacks while also saving your obsession from being hit.

Rancor will allow you to insta-kill your obsession once the gates are powered so it’s a strong perk for the end-game if you feel confident in your ability to catch them. It will surely be a fun combo to use on any killer, not just the Spirit.

