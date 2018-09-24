Tips For Playing The Trapper in Dead by Daylight

While most players will likely try survivor out first in Dead by Daylight there’s actually a wide variety of killers to try out and learn.

There are numerous killers in the game and that number only grows with each chapter patch. New survivors come into the game too but those are mostly just for perks while a new killer means a new playstyle to learn and master.

Whether it’s because of a Daily Ritual or something else, most players will end up playing as all of the killers at least once and nobody wants to be a complete potato when they play.

The Trapper is one of the OG killers in the game and actually is the most played killer in the game according to a dev stream. The Trapper isn’t the strongest killer by any means but he can still be effective in the right hands.

Here are some tips for playing The Trapper.

Use Add-Ons To Carry More Traps

The lifeblood of The Trapper is his traps. That’s why it’s important to have as many as you can. The Trapper loses a lot of time in the early by having to go around and collecting various traps.

This time could be spent chasing survivors off generators but he has to spend time collecting the traps. That’s why running an add-on that allows you to carry more traps will save a lot of time and let you get down to business quicker.

It’s also handy to have a trap on hand when you hook a survivor since you’ll be able to better defend the hook if you do.

Cut Off Loops With Your Traps

The easiest way for The Trapper to catch players is to get them in his traps. The traps could also be used as a deterrent for difficult looping spots.

Some popular spots to put traps are near pallets or on the other side of vault spots. While these traps could easily be disarmed they can also be handy in a chase as the survivor will either get trapped by them or have to mix up their strategy, often leading to an easy catch.

Some maps that have been traditionally survivor-friendly can be made not that way with The Trapper. An example of this is Haddonfield where the traps can cut off the side passages by the houses.

Place All Your Traps

Matches begin with most of your traps scattered around so you’ll want to at least pick them up and set them somewhere else.

Nothing is quite as disappointing as seeing a survivor run over your disarmed trap so you want to make sure that doesn’t happen.

There is an add-on that can make your disarmed traps reset themselves so that might end up being a good add-on to run if you’re forgetful of your traps.

Know When to Drop a Chase

The Trapper, like most killers, is susceptible to vaults and has a slow early game. If you find yourself in a prolonged chase to begin the game without setting any traps you might want to reconsider your options.

Perks to help slow the game down such as Hex: Ruin, Sloppy Butcher and Pop Goes the Weasel can go a long way to helping The Trapper maintain some semblance of early-game pressure.