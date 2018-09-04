Destiny 2 Forsaken Unlock Time

Destiny 2’s latest DLC, Forsaken, is almost here and the hype is building. Set to be the biggest expansion in the series’ history, Forsaken tasks players with avenging the death of the Vanguard Hunter, Cayde-6. This is a noticeably darker story than previous expansions and it’s filled to the brim with new loot.

Naturally, players will want to get their hands on it as soon as possible. Thankfully Bungie has revealed the start times for Forsaken on Destiny’s official Twitter account. Keep in mind, the servers will be under maintenance before the launch so don’t expect to get on the game for long tomorrow morning.

Here are the start times for Destiny 2 Forsaken:

September 4

10:00 PDT

13:00 EDT

14:00 BRT

18:00 BST

19:00 CEST

20:00 MSK

September 5

01:00 SGT

01:00 CST

02:00 JST

03:00 AEST

For the unfamiliar, Forsaken has our Guardian tracking down eight nefarious Fallen Barons that have aligned themselves with the Awoken Price, Uldren Sov. Players will journey to the Tangled Shore and face off against a new race of undead Fallen known as the Scorn.

Along with this new story, players will have access to a ton of new weapons, cosmetics, and armor pieces. Bungie is also introducing 9 new supers for each of the sub-classes that offer a far different way to play. There are also 3 new Strikes (4 if you’re on PlayStation) and a new raid dubbed Last Wish that’s set to release on September 14.

Whether you are a new or returning player, Forsaken is certainly an expansion worth keeping your eye on. Destiny 2 Forsaken is set to release September 4 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.