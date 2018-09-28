Fortnite Fall Skirmish Week 2 Begins Today, Here Are The Rules

Fortnite’s Season 6 kicked off yesterday morning and the hype is going today with week two of the Fall Skirmish.

The Fall Skirmish works mostly the same as the Summer Skirmish except there are two trials instead of the usual one. There are also different teams this time around meaning there’s a reason for players to work this time.

Competitors were split into five different teams this time around called Clubs. Here are the names of those clubs:

Fort Knights

Lucky Llamas

Dusty Dogs

Rift Raiders

This week’s event kicks off at 1 p.m. ET instead of 12 p.m. EST so the viewers and competitors will have another hour of downtime.

Here is the format and trial for this week. The format is called Royale Flush while the trail is Spin and Win.

WEEK 2 FORMAT – ROYALE FLUSH

The player with the most points at the end of 6 matches wins. Victory Royales and Eliminations will be scored to determine placement at the end of the event. The top 20 players at the end of the competition will be awarded.

Victory Royale: +3 Points

2nd-3rd Place: +2 Points

4th-5th Place: +1 Point

7+ Eliminations: +3 Points

5-6 Eliminations: +2 Points

3-4 Eliminations: +1 Point

Victory Royale and 7+ Eliminations: +1 Point and $10,000

Most Eliminations per Match: $10,000

WEEK 2 TRIAL – SPIN AND WIN

A wheel full of exciting and varied challenges awaits. At scheduled times, the wheel will be spun and Clubs will be issued a challenge to complete based on where it lands. Each challenge presents a new opportunity to win Club points and prizes.

The website doesn’t yet have the players participating at the time of writing. Viewers will be able to track the event live on the website as it updated and also by watching it on Twitch.

Viewers will be able to watch the event on Fortnite’s official Twitch channel or watch along with their favorite streamer on their own broadcast, with a delay of course to prevent stream sniping.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also