Fortnite’s Cube Enters Loot Lake, Makes Giant Bounce Pad

As anyone who has played Fortnite this season knows there is a giant cube rolling around the map. Epic Games hasn’t spoken much on what this cube is or what its intentions are but we say it do something it has never done today.

As the trajectory of the cube shifted towards Loot Lake many players were left wondering what would happen of the lake once the cube entered it. Those questions have been answered today.

The cube entered the water today and ended up dissolving completely into the lake. We saw the purple essence of the cube spread across the whole lake before finally overtaking the entire thing. It almost looks as if the lake froze over because of the cube but instead of ice it is a gelatin-like substance like the cube was.

In case you missed it somehow, here's a look at what happened when the Cube entered the water! (via @LootLakeBR) pic.twitter.com/i31JZU18wb — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) September 19, 2018

But wait, it doesn’t end there.

Once the cube disappeared into the water it ended up turning all of Loot Lake into a bounce pad of sorts. Players are able to jump on what was once water and bounce into the air. It’ll certainly make a big difference to the lake since it will actually speed players up now instead of hindering them in the water.

The start of a new season is close so it seems like Epic Games has yet another trick up its sleeve regarding the ever-changing world of Fortnite. We’ll find out more about the upcoming season as we get closer to the actual start date. Until now, it appears as if the cube’s long journey has finally ended in Loot Lake.

This might end up changing the landscape of the map once again as we saw the once Dusty Depot transform into the Dusty Divot.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

