Fortnite Fall Skirmish: Prize Pool, Length & More

Fortnite’s Summer Skirmish wrapped up very recently but Epic Games is looking to keep the ball rolling with the Fall Skirmish. Epic Games teased the skirmish not too long ago but officially unveiled it today.

For those who have watched the Summer Skirmish, Epic Games’ debut Fortnite esports tournament, then the Fall Skirmish will feel pretty similar.

The tournament begins next week and will last for six weeks, which makes it just a bit shorter than the Summer Skirmish. The prize pool will be $10 million meaning there will be a lot of money up for grabs.

Something that has changed with this competition is there will be a competitive and entertainment format. It sounds like the entertainment format will feature ATK races, golf competitions and mini-games. Of course, there will also be the same competitions you’ve come to see from the last tournament.

Epic Games says nearly 500 Fortnite community members participated in the Summer Skirmish and they plan on raising that number with the Fall Skirmish. It sounds like it will have changing rules each week like the Summer Skirmish did. If you can remember week one of the Summer Skirmish you can probably remember that it was pretty disastrous as all of the players competed in the same match against each other.

The Fall Skirmish will culminate at Twitchcon October 26-28. This is similar to how the Summer Skirmish ended with a 3-day event at PAX West. When Twitchcon inches closer Epic Games will give all the details on the finale’s competitive format, as well as a way to pre-register on a first-come-first-served basis. This format is again similar to how it was done at PAX West.

Showdown Royale, which sounds like it’ll be similar to the Solo Showdown, begins near the beginning of October and it will give the entire player base a chance to compete and earn prizes.

We’ll have more information to share as the first week kicks off. We’ll be able to share the format, rules and those competing once the event begins.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also