Fortnite: Secret Battle Star Location Week 1, Season 6

The sixth Season of Fortnite has officially arrived and it’s a horror junkies dream come true. Introducing a variety of new locations, skins, cosmetic items, and mechanics this is shaping up to be the biggest season yet.

With a new Battle Pass also comes a plethora of challenges for players to complete and a secret Battle Star to locate. Thankfully, the location of week 1’s Battle Star was leaked earlier today by Twitter Account DieBuddies. Located in the desert portion of the map, this Battle Star can only be obtained once you’ve completed every Week 1 Challenge.

Doing so will unlock the Secret Battle Star and allow you to see it when you get to its location. Remember, this will give you a free tier in your Battle Pass to snatch it up when you have the chance.

You can find this week’s Battle Star at the small ranch that’s to the right of Paradise Palms. When you drop at Paradise, leave the town and head towards the small house by the cliff. There you should find a red tractor parked up on a hill facing this ranch. On top of the tractor is the Secret Battle Star for Week 1, Season 6.

This Battle Star is quite easy to find, so make sure to load up in Paradise before you go grab it. Thankfully, it’s not too out of the way so you won’t waste a lot of time obtaining it.