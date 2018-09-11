How to Interact with Huginn and Munnin in Destiny 2 Forsaken

There are a lot of secrets in Destiny 2 Forsaken’s Dreaming City, but one of the oddest are vendors Huginn and Munnin. Unlocked once you can visit the Dreaming City on Patrol, this duo offers some important item you’ll need when exploring this area. However, these two will outright ignore you if you don’t have enough of the specific currency they use. Keep in mind, these two vendors are not living beings, but Ahamkara Skulls.

In order to interact with Huginn and Munnin, you will need to spend Baryon Boughs which are the planetary material of the Dreaming City. You obtain this consumable by completing activities, opening chests, or just finding them out in the wild. They are fairly easy to spot since they’re a purple cloud of energy that forms into a small tree when you get close.

Munnin will sell players a Tier 2 Charge of Light for 25 Baryon Boughs and Huginn will offer a Tincture of Queensfoil for 75 Baryon Boughs. This is all they sell, so if you are low on Dark Fragments they are a good source to obtaining Charges of Light. We don’t recommend using Huginn to buy Queensfoil since it’s easy to obtain via Region Chests. Only purchase this concoction from Huginn once you’ve run out of ways to acquire it.

You can find far north of Rheasilvia in a large circular room. Just approach their respective altars and interact with them to purchase an item.