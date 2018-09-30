League of Legends 2018 World Championship Betting Guide

The League of Legends 2018 World Championship gets underway on October 1 with the start of the play-in stage, while the group stage itself gets going on October 10. And it’s China’s Royal Never Give Up (RNG) that is set as the overall tournament favorite at sportsbooks.

Throughout 2018 Royal Never Give Up has held control over the entire League of Legends scene by winning every tournament they have entered this season. RNG walked away with wins at the 2018 Mid-Season Invitational and the LPL Spring Playoffs, and they are favored at +220 (wager $100 to win $220) on the League of Legends 2018 World Championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The LOL World Championship group draw results have RNG initially going up against Gen.G (+700 on the world championship odds), Team Vitality (+20000), and one of the play-in winners. A dozen teams face off for four open spots in the group stage in the play-in round.

Korea’s KT Rolster is next in line on the League of Legends 2018 World Championship odds at +250 at the sportsbooks. KT Rolster is a part of Group C for the tournament, which consists of Team Liquid (+2800), MAD Team (+12500), and another play-in winner.

Behind KT Rolster on the championship odds is Invictus Gaming at +375. Invictus Gaming finished behind RNG in this season’s LPL. Group D has them as the favorite over Fnatic (+2800) and 100 Thieves (+20000). Other teams that could sneak in for the tournament win are Afreeca Freecs (+550), Edward Gaming (+1400), and Flash Wolves (+2000).

Along with Edward Gaming (-10000), teams given the best lines on the LOL World Championship play-in odds are G2 (-1000 to advance to the group stage, +4000 to win the championship), Cloud 9 (-1667 to advance, +10000 to win), G-Rex (-250 to advance, +25000 to win), and Gambit (+275 to advance, +50000 to win).

The initial play-in stage lasts for four days from October 1-4 with the play-in knockout round then deciding who advances on October 6-7. The rest of the field then gets in on the action starting with the group stage, which takes place from October 10-17. From there the top eight teams will battle in the quarterfinals on October 20-21, with the semifinals set for October 27-28, and the finals then deciding who gets the Summoner’s Cup on November 3.