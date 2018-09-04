How to Level Up Quickly in Destiny 2 Forsaken

Destiny 2 Forsaken has officially released and that means the level cap for our Guardians has raised. Now set at level 50, players will need to climb quite a lot before they can use every weapon and armor piece that drops. Because of this, leveling up your Guardian as quickly and efficiently as possible is critical.

(Disclaimer: This guide was written from the information we obtained during the Forsaken preview event. We will update this piece if anything has changed.)

Here is a breakdown of how to reach level 50 quickly in Destiny 2 Forsaken:

Use Your Items

One of the first things we recommend is using the various consumables and items available to you pre-Forsaken. While many will certainly be holding onto Ghosts that can detect resources, consider using one that can increase your XP intake when Forsaken drops. This won’t be a considerable boost, but it will certainly make a difference when you’re trying to scale 20 levels.

Another great item to use is the Fireteam Medallion, which will boost you and your fireteam’s XP gain. Since these can stack up to two times, you can gain a lot of experience rapidly when playing with others. Combining this with an XP Ghost will ensure you level up much faster – even if you’re just doing the campaign.

As for your Light level, Destiny 2 factors in the highest Light you can be with the gear you possess. Because of this, hold onto any armor or weapons that are higher than your current Light even if they are rare (blue) or if you’re not using them. As for the Powerful Engrams you earn from Milestones, wait to decrypt them until Thursday before the reset on Friday.

Bounties, Bounties, Bounties

Bounties were recently added into Destiny 2 and they are extremely useful for gaining a hefty amount of XP. With the addition of Forsaken, players can now collect Vanguard, Crucible, and the brand new Clan bounties. Before you drop into any type of content, we suggest grabbing a few of these. They can act as a nice supplement to quickly boost you up as you go through the campaign.

Additionally, as you progress through the story you will unlock Wanted Bounties, which have you tracking down high-value enemies across the solar system. These are obtained from Spider and are a good source of extra XP since they require you to participate in different activities. If you aren’t rushing to get the story done, we recommend completing a few to boost your level.

It’s Okay Not to Do the Story

While it’s extremely tempting to just hop right into Forsaken’s story, if you really want to hit Level 50 there are faster ways. Unlike the campaign, Public Events, Patrols, Lost Sectors, and even some Heroic Adventures are much quicker. Since you can complete these events in a timely manner, this means that your XP gain will be higher than just doing the campaign.

However, if you can’t wait on playing Forsaken’s story don’t worry because you’ll have to do some patrol work anyway. Once you are introduced to Spider, we will ask you to complete various quests around the Tangled Shore. This is a great way to familiarize yourself with the new Public Event and gain some XP. Since you’ll need to complete a variety of activities on the Tangled Shore, consider grabbing some Patrols from time to time so you can bank experience when you’re exploring.