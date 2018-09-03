NBA 2K19: List of Historical Teams

It’s almost time for NBA 2K19 and as a result the hype for the new game is at an all-time high.

One thing players get excited for every year are the historic teams as it’s a way for fans of those teams to relive the glory days of their team.

NBA 2K19 is packed with the historical teams and we have a list of them right here, thanks to 2kratings.com. We don’t have access to the game right now but we’ll be able to confirm these teams for certain once we get our hands on it.

’00-’01 Los Angeles Lakers

’00-’01 Philadelphia 76ers

’01-’02 New Jersey Nets

’01-’02 Sacramento Kings

’02-’03 Dallas Mavericks

’03-’04 Detroit Pistons

’03-’04 Los Angeles Lakers

’03-’04 Minnesota Timberwolves

’04-’05 Phoenix Suns

’04-’05 San Antonio Spurs

’05-’06 Memphis Grizzlies

’05-’06 Miami Heat

’06-’07 Cleveland Cavaliers

’06-’07 Golden State Warriors

’07-’08 Boston Celtics

’07-’08 Denver Nuggets

’07-’08 Houston Rockets

’07-’08 New Orleans Hornets

’10-’11 Chicago Bulls

’10-’11 Dallas Mavericks

’11-’12 New York Knicks

’11-’12 Oklahoma City Thunder

’12-’13 Memphis Grizzlies

’12-’13 Miami Heat

’13-’14 Indiana Pacers

’15-’16 Golden State Warriors

’64-’65 Boston Celtics

’64-’65 Los Angeles Lakers

’70-’71 Atlanta Hawks

’70-’71 Los Angeles Lakers

’70-’71 Milwaukee Bucks

’71-’72 Los Angeles Lakers

’71-’72 New York Knicks

’76-’77 Philadelphia 76ers

’84-’85 Milwaukee Bucks

’85-’86 Atlanta Hawks

’85-’86 Boston Celtics

’85-’86 Chicago Bulls

’86-’87 Los Angeles Lakers

’88-’89 Chicago Bulls

’88-’89 Detroit Pistons

’89-’90 Cleveland Cavaliers

’90-’91 Chicago Bulls

’90-’91 Golden State Warriors

’90-’91 Los Angeles Lakers

’90-’91 Portland Trail Blazers

’92-’93 Charlotte Hornets

’92-’93 Chicago Bulls

’93-’94 Denver Nuggets

’93-’94 Houston Rockets

’94-’95 New York Knicks

’94-’95 Orlando Magic

’95-’96 Chicago Bulls

’95-’96 Seattle Supersonics

’96-’97 Miami Heat

’97-’98 Chicago Bulls

’97-’98 Los Angeles Lakers

’97-’98 San Antonio Spurs

’97-’98 Utah Jazz

’98-’99 New York Knicks

’99-’00 Portland Trail Blazers

’99-’00 Toronto Raptors

Although the teams are mostly intact there will still be some players missing from various teams. For example the ’04 Pistons will be missing Rasheed Wallace, as has been the case for the past several years.

One thing is for certain and that’s that this year’s iteration looks like it includes the most historical teams we have ever seen.

NBA 2K19: The Prelude is available now on PS4 and Xbox One. NBA 2K19 will be available on September 11, 2018 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Those who purchase the Anniversary Edition will receive access to the game beginning on September 7.

See Also: