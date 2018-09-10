NBA 2K19 Release Date: What Time Can You Download Game Today?

Basketball season is right around the corner, and fans don’t have to wait any longer to play NBA 2K19. The game officially releases on Tuesday, September 11, and fans can begin downloading the game at 12 a.m. Eastern on both PS4 and Xbox. Here’s how NBA 2K19 describes the new game.

NBA 2K celebrates 20 years of redefining what sports gaming can be, from best in class graphics & gameplay to groundbreaking game modes and an immersive open-world “Neighborhood.” NBA 2K19 continues to push limits as it brings gaming one step closer to real-life basketball excitement and culture.

New tweaks to The Neighborhood mode are expected in addition to the new roster/team rating updates with LeBron James playing for the Lakers, Kawhi Leonard on the Raptors and all the other major offseason moves. There are also updates to the career mode that is being called The Way Back in 2K19. Here is how Polygon describes the new career theme.

NBA 2K19’s career mode is called The Way Back. The story stars a character of your creation, who is always named A.I.: a young gun who believes he’s ready for the NBA. But after the crushing disappointment of being overlooked in the NBA draft, his next best option is to swallow his pride and head to China to work on his game. (Although this segment of the story is set in Shanghai, NBA 2K19 does not feature the real-world Chinese Basketball Association or any of its teams.)

Here’s a look at the 2K trailer for The Way Back.



The Neighborhood Mode Has Been Expanded

One of the main complaints from users was the speed of the game, especially in online play. This is said to have been improved in addition to all the expanded neighborhood features. Polygon explains some of the details that should make 2K19 even more fun.