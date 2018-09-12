How NBA 2K19’s Takeover System Works

It’s time again for another yearly iteration of the famed NBA 2K series. NBA 2K19 will feel mostly the same as its predecessor but there are a few new tricks up its sleeves to appeal to new players.

If you’re a MyCareer kind of player then you’ve probably noticed the Takeover meter where your stats are located. This is one of NBA 2K19’s new additions and it gives players a chance to, as it is so aptly named, take over the game.

The meter is built by doing good things as a player such as scoring, dropping dimes, showing hustle, playing defense, etc. You can see its growth in the top right corner so you’ll always know how close you are to it going off.

Alternatively, the meter will go down if you take bad shots, play bad defense, commit turnovers, etc. so it all boils down to how you are playing. As a result, you shouldn’t really expect to “takeover” many games if you’re just getting started in the mode. If you purchase the Anniversary Edition you’ll start off with enough VC to get your character to 75 overall so it’ll be easier to build the meter.

Once the meter is built you will be able to activate it which gives a small boost to your overall stats meaning you’ll be able to just do everything better. It doesn’t last forever so you want to make sure to activate it when you’re ready as a well-timed “takeover” activation can really make or break a few possessions.

As you find your character building his overall higher then you’ll find yourself able to use the Takeover ability more often so it’s something you’ll become very familiar with over time.

NBA 2K19 is out now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

