Every New Location in Season 6 Fortnite

Season 6 of Fortnite has finally arrived and it’s incredible. Focused on horror, the entire map has been infected with a darkness. This has caused a plethora of unique changes to happen across the map such as a massive castle, floating island, and corn fields. There are also corrupted areas on the map that let you obtain a new item called Shadow Stones.

When consumed you will be unable to use any of your weapons, but instead can phase through objects. Additionally, your movement speed and damage resistance will increase, making this a unique mobility option. It’s hard to say if these will be as impactful as Rifts, but the ability to go invisible if you’re standing still is certainly potent.

Below is every major location added this Season. We will not be including any smaller variations unless it’s a significant change to the island. Surprisingly, there aren’t any new named locations, just some small pop up areas scattered throughout.

Here are all of the new locations in Season 6 of Fortnite:

1. Flying Loot Lake

2. Haunted Castle

3. Corrupted Areas

4. Ranch

5. Wailing Woods Cabins

6. Bunker Underneath Wailing Woods

7. Abandoned Villain and Hero Lair

