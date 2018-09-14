Nintendo Direct September 2018 Recap

Nintendo released their Nintendo Direct for September 2018, detailing all the latest games for the Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch. Here’s a recap of the most important news to come from the livestream.

Luigi is back and ready to capture more ghosts in #LuigisMansion 3 (working title), launching exclusively for #NintendoSwitch in 2019! pic.twitter.com/EuyuIfvToG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (working title) was announced for Nintendo Switch on the Nintendo Direct September 2018. It’s coming sometime in 2019. More information about the game will be revealed in the future.

According to the trailer, Luigi will use the strobe light from Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon and the plunger launcher as seen in the reveal trailer for Simon Belmont for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Luigi’s Poltergust also comes with a jetpack letting him jump in the air for a short time.

The pizza boxes in the trailer contain a cool Easter Egg: the side of the boxes read “Since 1983.” 1983 is the release date of the arcade game Mario Bros. where Luigi made his first appearance.

Kirby’s Epic Yarn is coming from the Nintendo Wii to the 3DS in the form of Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn. This version comes with extra power ups, minigames, and a “Devilish Mode” where Kirby must outrun a demon.

Mario and Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey is coming to the 3DS on January 11, 2019.

The original Luigi’s Mansion is coming to the 3DS on October 12, according to the Direct. The game will support a complete co-op mode so long as two people own the game. If only one player has a copy of the game, you can still play co-op but only play through the bosses. Amiibo support is also coming which lets players find hidden Boos and heal up.

Splatoon 2 is getting a 4.0 version update. A new stage based on a Japanese temple as well as new weapons and specials are coming soon.

The Nintendo Switch version of Mega Man 11 will support Mega Man Amiibo. Tapping the Amiibo onto the system once a day will grant you additional E-Tanks and other items.

Mario Tennis Aces will welcome Birdo, Shy Guy, Koopa Paratroopa, and Petey Piranha as playable characters. More characters will be added until next June. A new co-op mode is also coming which lets you unlock hats and alternate colors for characters. The version two update will come September 19.

Final Fight, The King of Dragons, Captain Commando, Knights of the Round, Warriors of Fate and more are all being included in Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle. Four player co-op and online mode supported. Coming September 18.

New Super Mario Bros. U is being remastered for Switch in the form of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. New Luigi Bros. U is also being bundled into the game. The remaster was rumored to exist in July 2018, but now it’s a reality. New characters are included. Nabbit doesn’t take damage from enemies while Toadette can transform into Peachette who can double jump and gets an extra boost before falling into a bottomless pit. The game is coming January 11, 2019.

Katamari Damacy is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch, marking the first occasion of the series being on a Nintendo platform. You can control the game with gyro controls. It’s coming Winter 2018.

Nintendo Switch Online is coming September 18. You can learn everything you need to know about the service in the video above. Nintendo will release Joy-Cons styled after NES controllers for use with the NES Games included in Nintendo Switch Online. You can see the full lineup of NES Games here.

The HMs in the original Pokemon Yellow will be replaced with secret techniques in Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee. Pikachu and Eevee can learn these moves which will allow you to cut down trees and surf across water. They also learn exclusive moves in battle and can change their hairstyle as you pet them. Special Nintendo Switch bundles will be released for both versions of the game.

Game Freak, the developers behind Pokemon, is creating a brand new RPG with the working title of “Town.” The entire story of the game takes place in a village which you protect from monsters with tactical battle commands and the aid of villagers.

Cities Skylines is coming to the Switch today.

We also got more info on the mech shooter Daemon X Machina. You’ll upgrade your mech with enemy weapons and parts. You can bring multiple melee and ranged weapons into battle. You can also leave your mech and survey the battlefield on foot. Four player online co-op is also included. The game is coming in 2019.

The untitled Yoshi Switch game is now Yoshi’s Crafted World. The game is coming Spring 2019.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is coming to Switch on November 16.

We’ve known for a while that Ubisoft’s Starlink: Battle for Atlas will feature Star Fox content, but the Direct revealed that Wolf O’Donnell will play a part in the story.

We’re getting a bunch of Final Fantasy games on Switch: Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD, World of Final Fantasy Maxima, Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy Final X/X-2. Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD in particular is releasing today.

A new Switch bundle will include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate along with a stylized Nintendo Switch console and Joy-Con controller. The bundle will launch November 2 along with the GameCube controller and adapter. The full download of the game included in the bundle is releasing December 3.

In addition, Isabelle will be a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It’s not clear whether or not she’s an Echo Fighter of the Villager or her own original character.

Finally, Nintendo confirmed that a new, mainline Animal Crossing game is coming to the Switch in 2019.

Shake a tree in excitement! A new mainline game in the Animal Crossing series is slated for a 2019 release exclusively on #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/iVA5QSV359 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

