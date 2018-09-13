All Nintendo Switch Online NES Games at Launch

Nintendo finally released a full list of all the Nintendo Entertainment System games available to play at launch through their Nintendo Switch Online service. Take a look at the full list below:

Soccer Mario Bros. Ice Climber Super Mario Bros. 3 Ghosts’n Goblins Pro Wrestling Ice Hockey Tennis Super Mario Bros. Dr. Mario Double Dragon Tecmo Bowl Excitebike Baseball Donkey Kong Balloon Fight The Legend of Zelda River City Ransom Gradius Yoshi

Nintendo will release Joy-Cons styled after NES controllers, according to a recent Nintendo Direct. The controllers connect wirelessly and can be attached to the Switch for easy charging.

Nintendo Switch Online releases September 18, 2018. The service includes online play, save data cloud backup, integration with the Switch Online smartphone app, and members-only offers. Prices start at $3.99 for one month up to $19.99 for a year. You can also buy a family membership for up to eight Nintendo Account holders for $34.99 for a year.