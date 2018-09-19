Pokemon Go EX Raids Updating With Arrival of Deoxys

Big updates to Pokemon Go’s EX Raid Battles are coming with the arrival of Deoxys.

To join an EX Raid, you need to receive an EX Raid Pass by winning a Raid Battle at a qualifying Gym. According to Niantic, from now on you’ll be able to see which Gyms are eligibly to host an EX Raid via a tag when you look at the Gym details.

But that’s not all. When you receive an EX Raid Pass, you can invite one Ultra Friend or Best Friend to join you in the EX Raid. You can raise your friendship level by trading together, sending gifts, or battling with your friend.

The updates come with the news that Deoxys is coming to EX Raid Battles. According to Niantic, players will be able to challenge the Normal Form of the Mythical Pokemon starting with the next wave of EX Raid Pass distribution.

The arrival of Deoxys was leaked ahead of its official announcement. Players on The Silph Road Subreddit reported seeing a push notification in the game letting players know that Deoxys is coming to EX Raids. The notification may have been an error on Niantic’s part.

Deoxys appears to have replaced Mewtwo as the only EX Raid Boss, at least until October. According to our previous report, Mewtwo will be available to fight in regular tier five Raid Battles from September 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET until October 23 at 4:00 p.m. ET..

To increase your chances of receiving an EX Raid Pass, Pokemon Go Hub recommends having a high level Gym Badge for a Gym eligible for EX Raids. They also recommend winning 100 Raid Battles to get the silver ranking of the Champion Badge.

