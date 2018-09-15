Pokemon Go Mewtwo’s Shadow Ball & Hyper Beam Will Be Exclusive to EX Raids

Mewtwo’s moves Shadow Ball and Hyper Beam will become exclusive moves in Pokemon Go, Niantic announced.

Starting September 20 at 4 p.m. EDT, players can only get a Mewtwo with either Shadow Ball or Hyper Beam by catching it in EX Raids, which are only entered by being invited through an EX Raid Pass. If players already caught a Mewtwo via an EX Raid and it doesn’t know Shadow Ball or Hyper Beam, they can have Mewtwo learn the moves by using a Charged TM before September 20.

Trainers, Hyper Beam and Shadow Ball will become exclusive moves for Mewtwo caught in EX Raids! Don’t worry—it’s not too late for Mewtwo to learn either of these moves. Be sure to use a Charged TM before September 20 at 1 p.m. PDT. pic.twitter.com/4ptHRXYj66 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 15, 2018

The date and time the moves become exclusive coincides with the release of Mewtwo in regular Raid Battles, as Heavy previously reported. So a Mewtwo caught from a Raid Battle will not learn Shadow Ball or Hyper Beam. Mewtwo will be available to fight in Raid Battles until October 23 at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Shadow Ball is widely considered one of Mewtwo’s best Charge Moves. According to GamePress, Shadow Ball paired with the Quick Move Confusion is Mewtwo’s most optimal moveset for its high neutral damage per second. The move can also be paired with Psycho Cut to charge Shadow Ball quicker making Mewtwo the best ghost-type damage dealer in the game. Psychic is a close second and makes Mewtwo the strongest Psychic-type attacker in the game especially when paired with Confusion. Focus Blast is also really good for dealing with Gym defenders such as Blissey and Snorlax. As for Hyper Beam, it’s actually Mewtwo’s least effective Charge Move as it doesn’t deal super effective damage against any type and doesn’t get extra damage because Mewtwo isn’t normal-type.

According to Pokemon Go Hub, you can increase your chance of entering a EX Raid by having a high-level Gym Badge for a Gym that is known for giving out EX Raid Passes and by having at lease a silver ranking for the Champion Badge by winning 100 Raids.

From now until September 20, you can encounter the Legendary Pokemon Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in Raid Battles according to our previous report. You can check out a full list of Raid Bosses from now until September 20 here. In addition, Pokemon from the Kanto region are more common in the wild and region-exclusive Pokemon can hatch from 7 km Eggs until the end of September.

