Pokemon Go Raid Boss List for September 13 to 20

The beginning of Pokemon Go’s Ultra Bonus is now live. Players have until September 20 to encounter Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres in Raid Battles.

However, those three Legendary Pokemon aren’t the only new Raid Bosses you can fight. Users on The Silph Road Subreddit compiled a list of the new Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go for all five tiers. This list is expected to last until September 20, where players can then encounter Mewtwo in Raid Battles. You can see a list of all of the current Raid Bosses below:

Tier One: Bulbasaur Charmander Dratini Kabuto Magikarp Omanyte Squirtle Tier Two: Electabuzz Lickitung Magneton Magmar Mawile Sudowoodo Tier Three: Aerodactyl Alakazam Hitmonchan Hitmonlee Jolteon Machamp Onix Scyther Tier Four: Rhydon Golem Absol Lapras Snorlax Tyranitar Tier Five: Regirock Articuno Moltres Zapdos

Each of these Raid Bosses have a chance to be caught after they’ve been defeated.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have also discovered that Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres have their exclusive moves from when they were featured during special in-game events. Articuno has Hurricane, Zapdos has Thunder Shock, and Moltres has Sky Attack.

Users have found that shiny versions of Grimer and Geodude have been added to the game. Users have also discovered that Porygon and Tangela have been added in 7 km Eggs along with Farfetch’d, Tauros, Mr. Mime, and Kangaskhan.

In addition to new Raid Bosses, Pokemon from the Kanto region are more frequently encountered until September 30.

Players earned the Ultra Bonus by finishing all the Global Challenges during Pokemon Go events over the summer. In addition to earning the Ultra Bonus, players also got rewards for completing each Global Challenge such as temporary boosted XP and extra Candy. By completing all the Global Challenges for an event, they also got a special in-game event where they could fight and capture either Articuno, Zapdos, or Moltres in Raid Battles.

