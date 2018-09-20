Pokemon Go Special Boxes for Mewtwo Raids: What’s in Them?

Mewtwo has just been released in regular Raid Battles in Pokemon Go, and with its arrival comes a new batch of Pokemon Go Special Boxes.

Special Boxes are bundles of items sold in the in-game shop for Coins, which are exchanged for real money. The Special Boxes usually coincide with different events in Pokemon Go such as Community Day, and they have varied quite a bit in terms of value for your money.

Here are all of the items in the Pokemon Go Mewtwo Raid Special Boxes:

Special Box – 480 Coins 3 Egg Incubators 2 Lucky Eggs 2 Premium Raid Passes 2 Star Pieces Great Box – 780 Coins 4 Lure Modules 5 Super Incubators 2 Incense 5 Premium Raid Passes Ultra Box – 1,480 Coins 10 Super Incubators 6 Lucky Eggs 14 Premium Raid Passes 6 Star Pieces

Mewtwo will be in Raid Battles from now until October 23 at 4:00 p.m. ET, according to our previous report. Mewtwo was previously only available in EX Raids.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have discovered that Mewtwo has brand new movesets. Mewtwo can now learn the moves Flamethrower, Ice Beam, and Thunderbolt. This discovery comes after it was announced by Niantic that the moves Shadow Ball and Hyper Beam will be exclusive to Mewtwo caught in EX Raids.

Kanto region Pokemon will be more frequently encountered in the wild until September 30, according to our report. The region exclusive Pokemon Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, and Tauros will appear in 7 km Eggs until the end of the month.

See also: