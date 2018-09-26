October’s PS Plus Games Get Spooky With Friday the 13th

October is almost here and that means another free batch of games free with PS Plus.

With October being the scariest month of the year it makes sense to have some horror games headline the list. The game PlayStation has chosen this month is Friday the 13th: The Game. While the game is no longer receiving content updates due to an ongoing lawsuit it can still be fun to play with friends.

Here come October’s free PS Plus games: https://t.co/hMzYu4UDWU Friday the 13th: The Game and Laser League join the lineup pic.twitter.com/qdtdwMErME — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 26, 2018

There was a Jason X update on the way before the lawsuit hit but that has been put on an indefinite hold. However, that hasn’t stopped the game from receiving other updates such as double XP events and the inclusion of dedicated servers.

Although Friday the 13th has a waning player base on PC it has remained pretty strong on consoles. Having dedicated servers has made things a lot more playable for the console audience so the game is still going strong.

Campers, we’re rolling out Dedicated Servers on PS4 today. The Xbox One Dedicated Server update is still moving through certification, but we’ll share information as we get it and will push the update live as soon as it is ready. — Friday The 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) September 10, 2018

Friday the 13th: The Game isn’t the only game available this month either. You can read about the full list of games here.

Here’s the full list of games coming to PS Plus in October:

Friday the 13th: The Game, PS4

Laser League, PS4

Master Reboot, PS3

The Bridge, PS3 (Cross Buy with PS4 and PS Vita)

Rocketbirds 2: Evolution, PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4)

2064 Read Only Memories, PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4)

These games are only available if you’re an active PS Plus member and will not be available without a subscription, even if you claim them and then have your membership lapse.

Unlike Xbox’s Games with Gold program, PS Plus games don’t go free right at the beginning of the month so we’ll have to wait up to a week for these games to go free.

