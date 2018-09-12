How to Unlock the Homemade Suit in Spider-Man PS4

There are a lot of things for players to do around the virtual confines of New York City in Spider-Man.

The extra collectibles scattered around the city in the game don’t actually feel like busy work but instead are fun to go get. There are 55 different backpacks located around the city that will each give you a bit of lore for Spider-Man, as the Spider-Man players are playing as has been around the block before.

Outside of earning Backpack Tokens for collecting each backpack, the player will also earn a new suit if they collect all 55. That many backpacks sound like a lot but as you activate more OsCorp Towers and progress through the game to the different areas you’ll find yourself just bringing in backpacks in no time.

It turns out that collecting all 55 of the backpacks will also unlock a new suit known as the Homemade Suit. This suit isn’t eye-catching by any means as it is as barebones as it comes for a suit. This suit doesn’t come with any sort of suit power so that means it’s purely cosmetic. What you can do is put another suit power on it along with three different suit modes.

If you’re a fan of wearing a cut-off zipped up sweatshirt as your spider suit then this will definitely be the suit you’re looking for. If you’re not a fan of that you might as well still collect all the backpacks and get this suit since it doesn’t hurt to round out your collection. Who knows, you might want to feel like budget Spider-Man for a day.

Spider-Man is out now exclusively on PS4.

