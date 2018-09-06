Spider-Man PS4: How Long Is the Main Story?

Spider-Man is almost upon us which is shaping up to be one of the best PS4 exclusives of the year.

Many of the Spider-Man games in the past have been hit or miss but this PS4 exclusive looks like it’ll be a hit for sure.

This open-world web slinging simulator will have plenty to do around the city outside of the main story but many players are wondering about the length.

According to James Stevenson, Insomniac’s community director, the game has taken 20 hours on average for players to complete on the default difficulty.

our average play tester took around 20 hours on default difficulty, but some spent a lot longer if they did a ton of side quests/activities — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) August 26, 2018

While 20 hours might seem short to some players you have to keep in mind the developers have announced numerous DLC packs coming to the game.

Soon after the release on September 7, we’re going to be seeing several DLC packs coming to the game with the first one, titled The Heist, on the way October 23.

This will be the first of three planned DLC packs:

October 23: Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist

November 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars

December 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining

These DLCs will likely take the 20 hours or so main story and more than double it. Of course we won’t know for sure until the DLC actually releases.

For those who like to complete everything in the game, such as tracking down all of the collectibles, doing all the side quests, etc. then you’ll likely take a lot longer than 20 hours to finish the game.

If you’re someone who wants to play through the entirety of the content a game has to offer then you might want to hold out for an ultimate edition or something of the sort.

Insomniac has said the base Spider-Man game is a fully contained story so the DLC is completely optional.

Spider-Man releases September 7 as a PS4 exclusive. You can read more about the game’s standard edition, deluxe edition and collector’s edition here.