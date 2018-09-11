Will Spider-Man PS4 Have New Game+?

Marvel’s Spider-Man has made quite the impact for PS4 owners as they have been looking forward to jumping back into the suit of everyone’s favorite web-slinger.

It is definitely a ton of fun to swing around the city but what do you do when you collect all the collectibles and finish up all of the main story?

The main story won’t take a huge amount of time to complete but luckily we do have news that a New Game + mode is being worked on and is on the way. Developer Insomniac Games responded to a fan’s question about whether there would be NG+ which was confirmed as being worked on.

NG+ is a way for players to continue the game with all of their gadgets and suits but just on an increased difficulty. New Game + modes have grown in popularity lately, especially with PS4 titles. We’ve seen God of War receive the mode recently and now we have learned the Spider-Man one is on the way too.

yes working on it now and polishing it up! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 10, 2018

We do know there’s a bunch of DLC on the way for Spider-Man so you’ll be able to have a NG+ started before they release possibly. The first DLC hits October 23 but we don’t have a timetable for when the NG+ will hit if it is even on the way any time soon.

This will be the first of three planned DLC packs:

October 23: Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist

November 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars

December 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining

We’ll be sure to let you know when the NG+ officially comes out. As for now, we don’t have any details but all we can do is assume the mode will be a routine NG+ mode.

Spider-Man is out now exclusively on PS4.

See Also: