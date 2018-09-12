What’s The Reward for Collecting Pigeons in Spider-Man PS4?

Throughout your adventure in Marvel’s Spider-Man, you will have numerous side quests to tackle.

One of those side quests requires tracking down 12 different pigeons scattered across New York City. Since you are the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man you agree to help an old man out and track down his pigeons for him.

Collecting the pigeons just requires the player to swing through the icon which will then highlight a bird that needs to be captured by Spider-Man. This is done by swinging after it for a while before getting the button prompt of R1 + L1 which will cause Spider-Man to shoot a web at it and reel it in.

As you progress through the game activate more of OsCorp’s Towers you will be able to track down these pigeons in no time, but is it worth your time?

Some of the other collectibles in this game, such as the backpacks, reward Spider-Man with a new suit but that isn’t the case with the pigeons. Collecting all 12 pigeons gets you a thank you from Howard, the man you are collecting the pigeons for, and that is it. It can be a little disappointing since you don’t get anything out of it but it is what it is.

For what it’s worth, the player is rewarded with a Bronze trophy so all the trophy hunters out there will want to track down all of the pigeons if they want to get that elusive Platinum trophy. For those that aren’t completionists, you don’t have to collect all 12 pigeons since you aren’t rewarded with anything in-game.

At the very least at least the player is able to swing across New York City as Spider-Man while doing it which is arguably the best part of the game.

Spider-Man is out now exclusively on PS4.

