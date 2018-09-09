How to Earn Sticky and Tricky Trophy in Spider-Man PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 is perhaps the web-slinger’s best video game appearance to date.

The ability to zip across the virtual confines of New York City has never felt so crisp and that’s largely in part thanks to Insomniac Games development team.

One thing players are able to do is Spider-Man is pull off mid-air tricks which help add some style points to Spider-Man’s swinging.

If you’re a trophy hunter, and we know many of you are, there’s a trophy up for grabs that requires Spider-Man to perform four unique tricks while in the air without touching the ground. While this sounds relatively simple, there are still some things you’ll have to do before you can pull this off.

The first thing players will have to do is unlock the “Air Tricks” skill found in the Webslinger skill tree. This will allow players to hold both triangle and circle which allows Spider-Man to roll and spin in the air.

Now players will be able to pull off these tricks so the next step is to find a way to stay in the air to do all of these tricks. We recommend finding a tall building, perhaps the Avengers Tower, and just jumped off it. When players jump off the building they have to hold down triangle and circle and move the left thumbstick in four directions.

You can choose a lower building and just make sure you keep web-zipping to maintain your elevation without hitting the ground. After a couple of tries and practice, you should be able to get this trophy in no time.

Spider-Man is out now exclusively on PS4.

