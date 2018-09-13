Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Isabelle Reveal Trailer & Switch Bundle Announced

Another Nintendo Direct hit the web today (September 13) and we got two huge Super Smash Bros. Ultimate announcements.

As far as new characters go, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features the following guests – male/female Inklings from Splatoon, Ridley and Dark Samus from Metroid, Simon and Richter Belmont from Castlevania, King K. Rool from Donkey Kong Country, Princess Daisy from Super Mario Bros., and Chrom from Fire Emblem Awakening. The latest roster addition to Nintendo’s crossover fighter is none other than Animal Crossing’s Isabelle. The cute lady pup dishes out damage via a collection of everyday items, such as a flower pot, a fishing hook, pom pom’s, a bucket etc.

Isabelle has been listed as the 68th official character for the game, which means she’s not an Echo Fighter for Animal Crossing’s Villager. You can check out her unique moveset in action in the trailer posted above.

For everyone asking if a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch bundle is coming, you just got your question answered. A special console bundle for the game was showcased during today’s Nintendo Direct livestream. The custom console dock features art for all the characters seen in the very first Super Smash Bros. game.

This special Switch bundle also comes with a full download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a Joy-Con controller emblazoned with the iconic Smash logo. You can look forward to picking this bundle up on November 2, 2018. You can pre-order anything and everything related to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right here.

