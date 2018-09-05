10 Super Spell Heroes Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

When wizards are looking to kill some time, they engage in some intense magic duels.

Super Spell Heroes is a fun mix between a match-three puzzler and a strategic arena battler. Your foes will come in droves as you look to defeat them with a collection of powerful spells and legendary heroes. Super Spell Heroes is a deep mobile experience that will challenge you to learn the in’s and out’s of its intricate battle system. To help you become an efficient master masge, the developers behind this puzzler/battler have compiled an essential go-to tips guide.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Super Spell Heroes:

Download the Super Spell Heroes APK here.

1. Not All Spells are Created Equal

• Check your spell loadout and you’ll see that you can equip three Basic, three Advanced. and two Elite spells. This leaves just one slot for an Ultimate spell, which deals the most damage of them all. While in battle, you can tell which spell is by looking at the colored gem featured on each card.

• A gray gem indicates a Basic spell, green is Advanced, while Elite and Ultimate are represented by blue and purple respectively. As such, always make sure you’re always leading with the most powerful spell available and not wasting your best spells by consuming them to cast weaker ones.

2. Plan Ahead

• Relatedly, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared before each battle by selecting your favorite spells. Go to the “Heroes” tab and select your chosen wizard to customize their loadout. Here you can tailor your approach to your favored play style. Prefer defense over attack, or health restoration over shields? This is the place to set yourself up to play your way.

3. Power Up

• The spells in Super Spell Heroes are represented by cards, which are distributed randomly through Spellbooks. Get enough of a single spell card and, provided you have the required Gold, you’ll be able to upgrade it on the aforementioned “Spell Loadout” screen. Make sure to level up your spells where possible and to make sure you equip your highest-level spells before beginning a duel.

4. Pace Yourself

• In PvP bouts, you’re given access to progressively more powerful spells as the fight unfolds. To unleash your biggest spells, you first need to cast your weaker ones. As such, in the early stages of each bout it’s important to strike a balance between biding your time for longer chains to become available, and quickly launching a flurry of Basic and Advanced spells to unlock potentially match-winning Elite and Ultimate spells sooner.

5. Eyes on the Enemy

• You’ll have seen that each spell comes with a timer, so you have time to prepare based on your opponent’s moves. If they’re readying a Fireball to throw your way, that’s your cue to cast a shield. If they have a shield in effect, then time your attack so it launches just as the protection expires.

• For more advanced enemy intel, the small window at the top left shows what spells your opponent has at their disposal on their grid. It also shows which ones they are currently selecting. This not only allows you to get an idea of what your opponent is planning, but also allows you to bluff by making your rival think you’re about to cast one kind of spell, before defying their expectations and casting another.

6. Enhance Your Style

• Equipping your favorite skin for each character will make you feel as confident as possible going into battle. Skins are unlocked by playing the game and can be found by going to the “Heroes” tab, which lets you select your chosen wizard and assorted Skins. Once unlocked, Skins can be equipped by using Runes.

7. Embark on Quests

• An easy way to strengthen your wizards is to send them out on quests. They take several hours to complete, but you’re not prevented from dueling with the same wizard while they also undertake their quest. Tap a star on the Map screen to begin a quest and choose the wizard you use most frequently – or the one who you think is most in need of strengthening. Remember to tap the quest icon again when it is completed to activate the rewards.

8. Celebrate Victories and Learn From Defeats

• You might not have realized this, but all your duels in any given session are saved in replay form. Tap the “Wizard” icon on the Map screen and navigate to the “Replays” tab in order to re-watch any of your recent bouts. This is great if you want to relive a particularly dramatic victory and these moments can be shared with friends. Alternatively, replays are a good way to deconstruct where a losing battle went wrong and to learn from your past errors.

9. Practice Makes Perfect

• Want to fight but not damage your rank? If you tap the “Social” tab in the bottom right corner, you can add friends and connect with Facebook. Once a player is on your friends list, you can then challenge them to a Friendly Fight. This is a great way to try out new strategies or just have fun without worrying about the impact of a loss.

10. Learn From the Community

• There’s nobody better to learn from than other Super Spell Heroes players – you can access a font of helpful information by getting involved in the in-game community. Navigate to the “Social” tab and tap the quill icon to the left of the “Friend Bonus” button to join in the tactical discussions with fellow players, or even post your own spell deck and ask for feedback from more experienced players.

