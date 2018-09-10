All Upcoming Fighting Games of 2019

2018 was a pretty glorious year for the FGC (Fighting Game Community).

Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Super Smash Bros. provided plenty of hype-inducing moments for fighting game fans that year. All of those games and a slew of other new IP’s stayed healthy throughout the year with fan-requested roster additions, balance adjustments, and system updates.

2019 looks like it it’ll be just as rewarding to the fighting game genre. The return of legendary franchises should keep dedicated fanbases happy, plus there’s going to be a fresh array of brawlers to get addicted to. 2018’s fighting game tourney’s were pretty damn exciting. And by the looks of 2019’s fighting games lineup, things will thankfully stay the same for the passionate FGC.

Check out the full listing of 2019’s upcoming fighting games.

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: February 15

Team Ninja is going to do things a bit differently this time around. Instead of focusing heavily on the best “assets” of the female members of the roster, Dead or Alive 6 will rely more on its actual combat systems. Everyone will still be as attractive and look incredibly lifelike as they did before. But their explosive brawls will take center stage a lot more in the sixth official entry within the DOA franchise.

This amazing looking 3D fighter will bring over all of the mechanics that worked in the last entry in the series. The newest features you can all look forward to mastering is a powerful parry attack known as the “Break Blow,” an auto combo (“Fatal Rush”), and an extra new parry maneuver referred to as the “Break Hold.” Dead or Alive 6 is set to deepen its gameplay mechanics and push its combat to more exciting (and even sweatier) levels.

Lethal League Blaze

Developer: Team Reptile

Publisher: Team Reptile

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: Spring 2019 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch), Out Now (PC)

The intense high-speed baseball themed fighter known as Lethal League is getting another swing at bat! Fans of the first cel-shaded ball basher can head back into the arena with the upcoming sequel, Lethal League Blaze. If you missed out on this sequel’s predecessor the first time around, just know that you’re in for some fiery back and forth base-brawls when you finally give it a shot.

Lethal League Blaze is brining back everything that worked like a charm before – a striking cel-shaded art style, 4-player multiplayer brawls, a standout soundtrack, tons of unlockables, and a wealth of gameplay modes. Team Reptile looks to further refine the fast-paced mechanics of the first game with this welcome sequel. With even more characters to play with at launch, Lethal League Blaze is set to bring even more intensity to the fray.

Samurai Showdown

Developer: SNK

Publisher: SNK

Platform: PS4

Release Date: TBA

Its been too long, Haohmaru. But we’re more than pleased with your reintroduction to the fighting game scene! Ever since SNK released The King of Fighters XIV, the Japanese publisher/developer have been hard at work on their other storied franchises. And one of those franchises happens to be one of the greatest weapons fighters of the 90’s, Samurai Showdown.

Powered by the Unreal Engine 4, Samurai Showdown’s revival brings back its classic 2D gameplay for a whole new generation. Blood will be spilled in front of beautiful backgrounds that adopt a Japanese brushstroke style. Fan favorites such as Jubei, Nakoruru, Galford, and even the massive Earthquake make their welcome return to battle. Samurai Showdown looks to be the next project that will push SNK back to its former glory.