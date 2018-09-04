How to Get Triumph Points in Destiny 2: Forsaken

Destiny 2’s newest expansion – Forsaken – has officially launched and there are a plethora of activities to complete, enemies to kill, and loot to acquire. One of the new features added is the Triumph system, which revolves around completing various challenges to earn points. These are used to obtain Seals, which act as special titles that are extremely difficult to obtain.

In order to get Triumph points, you’ll need to complete Triumphs which can be found in your character menu. These range from completing campaign missions, finishing strikes, getting specific kills in the Crucible, and even beating the raid. Every triumph has a specific requirement, most of which you can see displayed. There are a few marked with questions marks, which we assume means they are tied to the Forsaken DLC.

Once you finish a Triumph there will be a small notification on the Triumph menu. From here you just need to claim the finished accomplishment to redeem the points. If you are a veteran of Destiny 2 then you should have quite a few finished already. You can always see the number of Triumph points you currently have in the top right corner.

However, to actually get the Seals you’ll need to finish a specific collection of Triumphs. This will take a lot of time, but once you have a Seal you can apply it to your Guardian. If you are looking for things to accomplish after the campaign consider working on these.