How to Unlock New Cars in Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4 is the newest game from developer Playground Games and it’s absolutely jam-packed with vehicles. Sporting a massive roster of cars and trucks, there is certainly a ride for everyone in this title. However, when you start the game you will be limited to a few cars, with the main store temporarily locked. Thankfully, getting the ability to unlock new vehicles is pretty easy, even if you’re new to the series.

There are a few different ways to obtain vehicles in Forza Horizon 4, but the most common is simply buying them. This feature is unlocked once you complete the first race in Autumn. Accessed via the menu, go to the Cars tab and click “Go to Festival.” Doing this will allow you to browse through the staggering selection of cars you can purchase.

From here you can examine a vehicles’ stats, their manufacture, and even different designs for the body. Another way to buy cars is via the Auction, which revolves around real players selling their custom rides. Typically there is a set price you can outright buy the car for if you don’t feel like bidding. We recommend keeping an eye on the Auction House because you can grab a very good car for a cheap price.

Finally, Forza Horizon 4 will occasionally just give you a free vehicle. This isn’t common, but it will happen a few times throughout the campaign. Make sure to check your garage after every season for any new cars.

It will take you a long time to unlock every car in Forza Horizon 4, so we recommend only buying cars you absolutely want in the beginning. This will ensure you don’t waste your CR and can afford upgrades for current vehicles.