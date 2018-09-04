How to Unlock the New Supers (Skill Trees) in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The Forsaken expansion for Destiny 2 has arrived, so it’s time to dig into a whole host of new content to experience. One of the biggest and most intriguing is 9 different skill trees available for each of the sub-classes. Providing new ways to play your class of choice, these skill trees offer a plethora of unique options. However, if you want to play with them right away then you have a lot of grinding to do.

There are several steps to obtaining your shiny new Supers, but the first one involves progressing in Forsaken. After the first few opening levels, you will be informed that “Visions of Light” are now dropping throughout the world. You will need to collect a substantial amount of these to progress to the next part of the quest, but thankfully it’s fairly easy to do.

Here is how you earn Visions of Light in Destiny 2:

Killing Powerful Enemies

Crucible Matches

Strikes

Lost Sectors

Adventures

This will take a bit of time, so just play through the campaign and you should finish this part after killing your first baron. Remember, bosses from Public Events drop a hefty amount of Visions of Light, so always participate in them when you’re driving around the Tangled Shore.

After you collect all of your Visions of Light, the Milestone will complete and ask you to follow the visions. This is a quest, so just complete it when you’re done with whatever activity you’re currently working on.

Once this is finished you will need to kill enemies with elemental abilities while having the new skill tree selected. This is going to take a fair amount of time, so try to use grenades that can kill multiple enemies. If you really want to complete this sub-class quickly, go to lower Light areas such as the EDZ to ensure your grenades kill multiple targets. You will need to do this for every skill tree, so we recommend starting with the one you want the most.

Once the new sub-class is fully unlocked you can swap over to the next one and begin working on it. If you are very determined to be ready for the new Raid, obtaining all the sub-classes should be a top priority. We have no idea how the new Supers will affect the raid, so make sure to try and get all three for your main class.