Where to Find Ascendant Challenge 3 in Destiny 2 Forsaken

It’s Destiny 2 reset day, so that means there’s another Ascendant Challenge that you’ll need to find and complete. Hidden somewhere in this endgame location, the portals to these challenges are only visible once a Queen’s Tincture is consumed. After drinking this potion, you’ll have 30 minutes to locate and complete the Ascendant Challenge.

Thankfully, this week’s challenge is pretty easy to find, even if it is a bit out of the way. When you spawn head to the left and take the first major road you come across. You’ll know you’re going the right way because the path is broken apart into sections. Once you exit the path you’ll enter the Spire of Keres, which is the location where you bring the Offering to the Oracle.

Run towards the entrance to the large tower and take the first door on your left. You should be back outside the tower in a large courtyard. Go to the end of the courtyard and then follow the path that snakes around the side of this area. You are basically retracing your steps from the first time you came to the Dreaming City.

When you reach the area with a bunch of mountains over a precarious drop, head to the second one. This mound of rock will have a few trees on it and a raised section. Pop your Queen’s Tincture and you should see the portal to your left over a spire of rock.

The challenge itself revolves around you climbing a large tower that’s filled with Taken Hobgoblins, Taken Vandals, exploding Taken Orbs, and Taken bombs that will push you into the abyss. Because of this, make sure to bring something that can kill foes at a distance otherwise you’ll have a much tougher time. Once you reach the top you’ll have to kill a Taken boss in order

