Leaker Suggests Ahsoka & Asajj Coming to Battlefront 2

It’s October which means it is officially the month of General Grievous in Star Wars Battlefront 2.

The feared droid leader will be entering the game this month as part of the slew of Clone Wars content that has been coming to the game which started last month with the Clone Wars skins. After Grievous enters the game we are looking Geonosis and Obi-Wan Kenobi, likely next month.

After the Clone Wars content wraps up, which was first announced during E3 2018, we’re not quite sure what the future of the game holds. We will be receiving an updated roadmap eventually which will hopefully give us a glimpse at what the future holds.

Thanks to Reddit user Some_Info we do have some glimpses into the future if they do end up being true. These leaks come from the same person who leaked things for Star Wars Battlefront 2 in the past so these might hold more weight than other leaks have in the past.

In a thread that has since been deleted, Some_Info commented on a lot of things coming to Battlefront 2 such as Grievous and Obi-Wan skins, the animations of the new heroes and even content coming after the launch of these two heroes. Although the thread has been deleted you can still read the comments he left here.

While the user has been right about leaks in the past this is still unverified as of right now meaning you will have to take all of the stuff said with a grain of salt.

One interesting tidbit came in the form of new heroes coming to the game. After Obi-Wan, Anakin, Grievous and Dooku enter the game many players thought that would be it for content coming to the game.

User Some_Info reveals Ahsoka and Asajj are being worked on as new heroes. Again, this is unverified information so take this again with a grain of salt. Adding in Ahsoka and Asajj would make all of the Clone Wars era of heroes wield lightsabers. While lightsabers are important in Star Wars it would be a little disappointing to see all the heroes use them considering other heroes exists such as Jango Fett, Rex, Cad Bane, Padme and many others.

Ahsoka Tano and Asajj Ventress are beloved characters from The Clone Wars animated series but Asajj goes even further back than that. Asajj first debuted in the 2003 Clone Wars miniseries as Count Dooku’s apprentice. It appears the character was well liked so she made a comeback in The Clone Wars.

We will update this post as necessary once we receive an updated roadmap for the new content.

See Also