Where to Find Ascendant Challenge 6 in Destiny 2 Forsaken

The sixth and final Ascendant Challenge for Destiny 2 is finally here. With The Dreaming City currently on its second rotation, players are once again scouring this location for a new challenge. Thankfully, this week’s Ascendant Portal is pretty easy to find, but getting there might require you to level up a bit.

You can find Ascendant Challenge 6 at the end of the Lost Sector in Rheasilvia. When you spawn, head to the tunnel entrance that’s to the left of the main cathedral’s entrance. Once you enter Rheasilvia, you should come across a long bridge over a bottomless pit. Get off your Sparrow and head right towards the cliffs. The entrance to the Lost Sector is in a cave below you.

Now fight your way through the hordes of Taken enemies until you reach the large boss chamber. We recommend clearing this room out since there are a ton of Taken Thralls, Acolytes, and Hobgoblins. You don’t need to kill the Lost Sector’s boss, but we still suggest it so you don’t die trying to reach the portal.

Once the room is empty, use your Tincture of Queensfoil and look towards the chest. You should see the portal to Ascendant Challenge 6 on the small plateau above it where two Hobgoblins spawn. You can reach this location by climbing up on the rocks below it. This will be the last Ascendant Challenge before they reset next week, so make sure to complete it!

