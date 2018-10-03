Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Unlock Time

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the latest entry in this iconic action/adventure game franchise. Set in Ancient Greece, players continue the story of the war between the Templars and Assassins. Following roughly the same basic structure as Assassin’s Creed Origin, Odyssey infuses its gameplay with various RPG elements. For those looking to dive back into this universe, there are a variety of unlock times depending on what edition you got of the game.

At the time of writing the Gold, Ultimate, Medusa, Spartan, and Pantheon versions of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey have all gone live. If you own any of these versions you can download the game and play it right now. For everyone else who bought the normal version, you will have to wait until 12:01 AM ET on October 5 to play.

Keep in mind, Ubisoft hasn’t officially announced an unlock time, but we seriously doubt it would be anything other than 12:01 AM on October 5. Ubisoft is usually very good at having their games launch right away, so we don’t suspect anything will change with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. If we go off the unlock timer on PS4, it does show that the game will be available at this time.

However, if you are getting the normal version of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey then you can pre-load the game right now. This will save you some time and allow you to jump right into the action. The game is fairly large (just under 50 GB) so you will want to set some time aside to have this title download.

