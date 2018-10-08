Star Wars Battlefront 2 Xbox One Hotfix Coming This Week

October is officially the month of General Grievous which has created a bunch of buzz and excitement in the world of Star Wars Battlefront 2.

However, players on Xbox have had their expectations a little soured due to connection issues with the game. Players who started up Battlefront 2 recently on Xbox One were often times forced to sit at the connection screen for minutes at a time.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 kicked off the first weekend of October with a special version of Galactic Assault that allowed for eight heroes per side which made for some very chaotic matches.

The problem is Xbox One players weren’t really able to get into the game consistently and that is made even worse by the fact the game was on sale for $10.

A hotfix went out last week but the Xbox One problems were not fixed or targeted by that, much to the chagrin of fans. We have learned that there is a new hotfix in the works that will fix these connectivity problems on Xbox. The fix will be for Xbox One only and was first announced by Ben Walke, Star Wars Battlefront 2’s community manager. This fix is set for a Wednesday release date.

We plan to release a hotfix on Wednesday for #StarWarsBattlefrontII, this will be for Xbox One only and fixes the connectivity issue. pic.twitter.com/XobD8ugjy9 — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) October 8, 2018

Players on the Star Wars Battlefront subreddit have been voicing their concerns with the problems ever since they started happening but now that anger has begun to turn into happiness.

There’s a lot of content on the way for Star Wars Battlefront 2 in the way of Clone Wars content. You already know we have General Grievous this month but then we’ll be getting Obi-Wan Kenobi next month with Anakin Skywalker and Count Dooku to follow in the coming months.

We don’t have a clear idea as to where the game will go after that but a well-known leaker in the Star Wars Battlefront community has said two additional Clone Wars-era heroes will be coming eventually.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

