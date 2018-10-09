How to Beat Ascendant Challenge 6 in Destiny 2 Forsaken

Are you ready for the hardest Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2? Marking the sixth and final week of challenges, this new quest will test everything you’ve learned during these trials. This is also one of the longest Ascendant Challenges, so we strongly recommend bringing a friend – especially if you’re bad at platforming.

Located at the end of the Lost Sector in Rheasilvia, Ascendant Challenge 6 is all about speed and power. When you start the challenge immediately turn 180 degrees and run for your f$#@ing life. Three Hive Knights will spawn and begin to chase you across a very long obstacle course. Follow the path in front of you until you reach an area with three Shriekers. Go right to avoid some of the damage caused by this enemy.

Do not stop to kill anyone unless you absolutely have to. The Knights will be right behind you at all times, so one slip up and you could be sent back to the beginning. At the halfway point, the Knights will teleport in front of you. Jump over them and run up the large staircase behind them. Continue to follow this path until you reach a jumping section.

Jump onto one of the turning platforms and kill the Taken turrets that spawn. Take a deep breath – the Knight can’t get you here. Now slowly traverse across the spinning platforms until you reach a large grove covered in pillars. One large Knight will spawn and you will need to kill it to finish the Ascendant Challenge.

While it’s tempting, do not jump up onto the pillars as Shriekers will spawn and instantly kill you. Instead, stay low and blast away at the Knight. If you do enough damage he should retreat and then spawn again. Taken Phalanxes will also spawn, so make sure to deal with them when you can.

We highly suggest using a single target Super like Golden Gun or Chaos Reach. These are great for burning down the boss by yourself. Don’t let the Knight get close as he deals a ton of damage and make you easy to kill. Weapons such as the Two-Tailed Fox and Sleeper Simulant are particularly potent for slaying this adversary.

It may take a few tries, but you should be able to beat this challenge.

