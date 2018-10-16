Best Sinnoh Pokemon in Pokemon Go: Tier List

20 Sinnoh Pokemon have been released in Pokemon Go Tuesday, and a lot more are going to be released over the coming weeks according to Niantic. But what are the best Sinnoh Pokemon?

We’ve put together a tier list of Sinnoh Pokemon to let you know the best from the worst. Now this list is far from comprehensive as it only includes the 20 Pokemon released so far, but as more Pokemon are released and stats and moves are finalized we’ll be updating our list regularly. Each Pokemon in the list will be compared to other Sinnoh Pokemon but we’ll compare them to all other Pokemon in each specific analysis of combat effectiveness. Also, it should be stressed that this is all just our opinion. This list is meant to give you a better idea of what kinds of Pokemon to power up and use in battle.

Data about Pokemon stats as well as Quick and Charge Moves come from GamePress.

Top Tier: Staraptor

Mid Tier: Infernape, Empoleon

Bottom Tier: Torterra, Bibarel, Kricketune, Lopunny, Chatot, Carnivine

Staraptor so far is the strongest of the Sinnoh Pokemon currently in the game thanks to its attack stat of 234 according to GamePress. However it’s definitely not the strongest flying-type in the game overall. That’s not only because of its lower attack compared to Dragonite and others, but because it’s flying-type moves Wing Attack and Brave Bird are all pretty weak, especially when compared to other moves of its type. That being said, Close Combat is actually not that bad and can check against Staraptor’s rock-type weakness.

Staraptor is followed by the starter Pokemon from the Sinnoh region, Infernape, Torterra and Empoleon. As to be expected, while they’re okay just starting out they’ll likely be outclassed by other Pokemon.

Infernape has the same typing as Blaziken but its stats are closer to Typhlosion and Charizard. While its attack stat of 222 is decent, it’s nothing compared to Blaziken’s 240 attack stat. Plus, Blaziken has access to the optimized fire-type moveset of Fire Spin and Overheat as well as the strong fighting-type moves Counter and Focus Blast. Infernape has Fire Spin but only has Flamethrower as its fire-type Charge Move. In addition, both Rock Smash and Close Combat are outclassed by other fighting-type moves. The only thing going for it is its access to the super strong Solar Beam.

Torterra is perhaps the weakest out of all the starters. It’s outclassed by Sceptile, which has higher attack and does impressive damage with Leaf Blade. Plus it has a glaring double weakness to ice-type attacks thanks to its secondary ground typing.

Empoleon is pretty decent. It doesn’t have the bulk of other water types but it’s water and steel typing gives it double resistances to ice-, poison- and steel-type attacks and normal resistances to normal-, water-, flying-, psychic-, bug-, rock-, dragon-, and fairy-type moves. It only has weaknesses to electric-, fighting- and ground-type moves. Plus it has access to the very strong Metal Claw, Hydro Pump and Blizzard. However it needs more attack and bulk to compete with other water-types better.

As for the other Pokemon, their stats are too low to be worth anything.

