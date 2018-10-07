7 Best Xbox One Headsets for 2018 (Updated!)

7 Best Xbox One Headsets for 2018 (Updated!)

  • Updated

If you’re playing online games without a headset, you’re doing it wrong. Half of the fun in playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is trolling other players in the lobby with your awesome chops while singing “Let it Go” from Frozen.

But aside from that, using a headset allows you to communicate with your team and hear your game better, giving you a tactical advantage, especially in a game like Overwatch. Unfortunately, the less-than-impressive standard headset that ships with the Xbox One console only translates voice chat, and doesn’t throw any of the gameplay audio into your ears. You’re in luck, though; there are other good Xbox One gaming headsets available.

We’ve rounded up the best Xbox One headsets currently available in 2018:

What Are the Best Xbox One Headsets Available in 2018?

best xbox one headsets
Turtle Beach Stealth 420X+ Wireless
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Entirely Wireless
  • 50mm speakers
  • 15-hour Rechargeable Battery
Price: $249.98 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Logitech G633 best headset
Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Works with PS4, PC also
  • Auto-mute mic
  • Incredible clarity
Price: $91.50 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
astro gaming a50 wireless xbox one headset
ASTRO Gaming A50
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Comfortable
  • 7.1 surround
  • Best-looking
Price: $299.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Polk 4shot Xbox One headset
Polk Audio 4Shot
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Light and comfortable
  • Clear, loud sound
  • Tuned by sound designers
Price: $159.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
HyperX Cloud II PS4 headset
HyperX Cloud II
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Solid build
  • Bold design
  • Memory Foam comfort
Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
HUHD Xbox One Headset
HUHD Xbox Wireless Headset
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Works with other consoles (PS4, PS3, Xbox 360)
  • Stylish
  • Sweatproof earmuff
Price: $64.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
best xbox one headsets
Plantronics RIG Flex LX
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Dials instead of buttons
  • Three EQ Presets
  • Sturdy
Price: $29.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. Turtle Beach Stealth 420X+ Wireless Gaming Headset: Best Turtle Beach Xbox One Headset Available Right Now

    best xbox one headsets
    Price: $249.98
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 50mm speakers
    • Entirely Wireless
    • EQ Presets
    • 15-hour Rechargeable Battery
    • Mic Monitoring
    Cons:
    • Amplified stereo sound, not surround
    • Plain-looking
    • Pricey

    Turtle Beach headsets are basically the default after market gaming headset, and for a good reason: they’re the best bang for your buck. The Turtle Beach Stealth 420X+ Xbox One headphones are a fully wireless gaming solution for Microsoft’s latest console. They provide crystal clear game and chat audio, giving you “superhuman” hearing so that you can hear every sound around you.

    You can also hear your own voice through the headset, as it has mic monitoring. On top of that, it has an impressive 15-hour rechargeable battery, meaning they’ll always outlast your long gaming sessions.

    Find more Turtle Beach Stealth 420X+ information and reviews here.

  2. Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset

    Logitech G633 best headset
    Price: $91.50
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Works with PS4, PC also
    • Auto-mute mic
    • Incredible clarity
    • 7.1 sound
    Cons:
    • Side plates tend to fall off easily
    • Only comes in black
    • Mixing audio is confusing

    We just had to update this list, because having a list of the best Xbox One headsets and not including the Logitech G633 might be considered a gaming sin. We’ve been testing this headset extensively, both with the Star Wars Battlefront beta and the upcoming Halo 5: Guardians, and we’re thoroughly impressed with a number of aspects of this headset. First, the 7.1 Dolby surround sound is absolutely stunning, and it provides an unprecedented level of clarity for a headset in its price range (which is now under $100, FYI).

    Secondly, it works with the Xbox One, PS4, your mobile devices and PC, making it as versatile as it could possibly be. No longer do you have to have multiple gaming headsets — the G633 works with virtually everything. It has a quick-hide microphone that mutes when pushed up into the headset, and reactivates itself when it is pulled down (auto-mute), and it has a light to indicate whether it’s muted. You can also mix audio from two devices simultaneously so that you’re able to answer calls or texts while you’re playing a game. If you ask us, it’s the BEST Xbox One headset available.

    Find more about the Logitech G633 here.

  3. ASTRO Gaming A50

    astro gaming a50 wireless xbox one headset
    Price: $299.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Comfortable
    • 7.1 surround
    • Great Look
    Cons:
    • Price
    • Lesser-known brand
    • No wired charging cable included

    ASTRO Gaming not only makes gaming headsets with high quality sound, but they also have a cool look to them. It’s clear that ASTRO cares what your headset sounds like AND looks like. The ASTRO Gaming A50 white headset is an Xbox One wireless headset that lasts for 6-8 hours. The sound is second-to-none It also works on PS4 and PC. The A50s have Dolby Headphone-enabled 7.1 surround sound with MixAmp controls. They fit great, with a soft yet snug fit.

    You will need the gamepad-to-headset chat cable on Xbox One, but it’s well worth it for the 7.1 surround sound. There was originally a problem with the headsets when they were first released, as there was an audio cut-out issue. But, it has since been resolved with a firmware update, so there’s no need to worry about what the reviewers say. If you want the highest quality Xbox One headset with 7.1 surround sound, your choice should be the ASTRO Gaming A50s.

    Find more PDP Afterglow Karga information and reviews here.

  4. Polk Audio 4Shot

    Polk 4shot Xbox One headset
    Price: $159.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Light and comfortable
    • Clear, loud sound
    • Tuned by sound designers
    Cons:
    • More expensive than average headset
    • Doesn’t come in Xbox green color
    • Can’t hear yourself speak into the mic

    Any professional audio head should be familiar with Polk Audio because of their high quality studio headsets for music-makers. Now, for the first time ever, Polk has entered into the gaming headset space, and bring their quality along for the ride.

    The Polk Audio 4Shot has a retractable microphone that is never in the way, and connects directly to the Xbox One controller, with no other wires necessary. It comes in three different stylish color options.

    Find more Polk Audio 4Shot information and reviews here.

  5. HyperX Cloud II: Most Versatile Headset

    HyperX Cloud II PS4 headset
    Price: $99.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Solid build
    • Bold design
    • Memory Foam comfort
    • Reinforced audio wires
    Cons:
    • Not 7.1 surround on PS4 or Xbox One
    • Requires Adapter for Xbox One
    • No LEDs

    **IMPORTANT: You need the Xbox One chat adapter (or any of the newer controllers) for these to work with Xbox One. But it’s worth it, especially since it also works with PS4 and PC out of the box.**

    The HyperX Cloud II headset is my favorite headset that I own, simply because of its versatility and quality. It works with PC and PS4 out of the box, and works with Xbox One with a chat adapter. It’s easily THE best headset for under $100. The HyperX Cloud II provides 7.1 sound for PC, and 5.1 for Xbox One and PS4. They’re a sturdy pair of headphones with a solid build, and bold-looking design.

    They have memory foam in the headband, and the ear muffs are comfortable. Best of all, they have great quality sound with no audio drops and a high quality chat microphone with easy to use volume controls to separate the two chat channels (game and voice). If we had to choose just one headset to bring on an island with us, it’s still the HyperX Cloud II.

    Find more HyperX Cloud II information and reviews here.

  6. HUHD Xbox Fiber-optical Wireless: Best Cheap Xbox One Headset

    HUHD Xbox One Headset
    Price: $64.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Works with other consoles (PS4, PS3, Xbox 360)
    • Sweatproof earmuff
    • Stylish
    • Detachable microphone
    Cons:
    • 7 hours working time
    • Takes 3 hours to charge fully
    • Requires Xbox One Stereo Headset Adapter for mic use (not included)

    A wireless headset for under $100? That’s insanity! But what’s even crazier is that it’s actually high in quality. The HUHD Xbox Fiber-optical Wireless headset is incredibly stylish, so you’ll look cool while you’re pwning noobs online. Unfortunately, the battery only lasts for seven hours (although you should probably take a break at that point, shouldn’t you?).

    Find more HUHD Xbox Fiber-optical Wireless information and reviews here.

  7. Plantronics RIG Flex LX

    best xbox one headsets
    Price: $29.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Dials instead of buttons
    • Three EQ Presets
    • Interchangeable boom and inline mic options
    • Sturdy
    • Works with Xbox One, PS4, PC, Smartphone
    Cons:
    • No mic monitoring
    • Ugly
    • Wired

    Plantronics has yet to make themselves a stand-out among audiophiles, but with each new headset, they’re inching closer. Their RIG Flex LX is their best yet, coming with 40-mm drivers for punchy lows and defined highs. The headset has three EQ settings that are right on the audio adapter, meaning you can switch them with the simple use of a dial. What’s more, the fact that the headset uses dials for mixing is such a better experience than just pushing a button, as you’re able to get the right mix between chat and game with ease. The ear cushions are comfortable, and the headset isn’t too tight (which is important, especially for those who wear glasses). Their sturdy design matches any headset on this list

    Find more RIX Flex LX information and reviews here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, ,

42 Comments

42 Comments

Anonymous

I can vouch for the HUHD headset, awesome for the money,better than my 3 previous turtle beach headsets

Sean

Can u use the headset right out of the box? I’ve heard that some people have to buy an adapter of some sort. I’m hoping that it will be easy to set it up and I don’t need buy anything extra.

Anonymous

can somebody just say what the best headset isn’t good talking a bunch of crap I don’t care about how much money it cost I need to know hands-down what is the best had said I can buy for my Xbox one

Anonymous

actually the wireles H from Steelseries should be but they are both very expensive

Aleks

Turtle Beach 500x is garbage. Made out of brittle plastic, cracked after about 3 months of use (not abuse). Sounds is average at best with background hum. Occasionally disconnects itself during game-play. and now after 4 moths of use one side completely broke when taking off the headphones …

Anonymous

If the 500X were listed on here, the whole article would loose credibility. The problem with Turtle Beach has always been the strap breaking. This is known – google image “turtle beach broken headset”. The 500X has this problem plus the added issue when game chat drops out randomly.

Anonymous

i have gone through 3 500x’s in 2 weeks. every single pair i have had issues with ranging from mic cutting out, screeching noises in the ears. terrible purchase and terrible product. not worth half the money

Discuss on Facebook