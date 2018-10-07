7 Best Xbox One Headsets for 2018 (Updated!)

If you’re playing online games without a headset, you’re doing it wrong. Half of the fun in playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is trolling other players in the lobby with your awesome chops while singing “Let it Go” from Frozen.

But aside from that, using a headset allows you to communicate with your team and hear your game better, giving you a tactical advantage, especially in a game like Overwatch. Unfortunately, the less-than-impressive standard headset that ships with the Xbox One console only translates voice chat, and doesn’t throw any of the gameplay audio into your ears. You’re in luck, though; there are other good Xbox One gaming headsets available.

We’ve rounded up the best Xbox One headsets currently available in 2018: