How to Unlock Characters in Black Ops 4: Blackout

After a lot of hype and patience Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is finally here and with it comes the much anticipated Blackout battle royale mode.

Blackout is a separate mode from Black Ops 4 in the same way the original multiplayer and Zombies is. This means there’s a leveling up system that’s separate from the other modes making Blackout almost feel like its own game.

One thing you’ll notice when you first enter the Blackout mode is there are a number of skins you can obtain and unlock. What the game doesn’t do is give players a clear indication of how to unlock these different characters and skins.

Interestingly enough, several of these characters are unlocked through what are called character missions. Take Crash, a character introduced in Black Ops 4, for example. To unlock Crash you have to end the match with 15 healing items, finish in the top 15 and have poker chips in your inventory when you do it.

What makes these character unlock missions more difficult is the fact that all of these requirements have to completed in a single match. This will make things difficult for anyone focusing on how to unlock these new characters as they will have to focus on finding items such as the poker chips, along with finishing in the top 15 of the match, or even potentially winning it.

You are able to choose any of the characters to play as in any of the modes but here are the list of characters in Blackout:

Reznov

Mason

Woods

Menendez

Ranger (Echelon 20)

Frogman (Echelon 40)

Airborne (Echelon 60)

Seal (Echelon 80)

Battle Hardened (Echelon 80 Prestige)

These items can be found from zombies, other players, loot boxes and loot drops so players will have to be on the lookout for these while also being aware that other players might also be in the area trying to find them.

Some of the characters are unlocked naturally just by playing and leveling up your account by collecting merits. You can also unlock the Shadow Man character by purchasing the Black Ops 4 Season Pass. The Season Pass says it includes four exclusive Blackout characters which sounds like it means more characters will be unlocked along the way.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

