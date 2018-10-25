How to Get Rid of Your Bounty in Red Dead Redemption 2

Regardless of how nice you want to be in the world of Red Dead Redemption 2, eventually you’re going to end up committing a crime or two. Much like previous Rockstar Games titles, there is a wanted system in place that will punish users for acting outside the confines of the law. Red Dead Redemption 2 is no different, as there is a bounty system that forces you to pay up if you want to use certain shops and facilities in town.

In order to get a bounty, you must be spotted committing a crime. If you manage to pull off your heist or murder without someone seeing then you’re wanted level will not rise. Once a bounty is placed on your head, law enforcement will typically send out Pinkertons or bounty hunters to get you. They can be evaded, but this won’t remove the bounty on your head.

The only way to completely remove your bounty is by paying it off at the post office. It doesn’t matter what post office you use, so if you have a bounty in another town you can pay for it somewhere else. That being said, bounties are tied to specific locations so you won’t be punished for shopping or visiting someplace else.

This isn’t a very reliable strategy, but it’s good to know if you’re strapped for cash – especially early on. Our recommendation is to not commit any crimes for the first few hours of Chapter 2 since you’ll be low on funds.