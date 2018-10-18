Blizzard Warns Fans to Lower Expectations Ahead of BlizzCon

The hype train is in full speed ahead mode for Diablo fans as we head into BlizzCon 2018.

Diablo will be opening the event which several fans have speculated means big news on the horizon for the franchise. Blizzard has said it is working on several Diablo projects and we will be hearing about some of them at BlizzCon.

Despite all this Blizzard released a blog post essentially telling fans to lower their expectations. Blizzard is aware of all of the rumors surrounding the franchise and while fans are excited for the prospect of Diablo 4 on the horizon, it just doesn’t sound like that will be getting announced during BlizzCon this year.

We know what many of you are hoping for and we can only say that “good things come to those who wait,” but evil things often take longer. We appreciate your patience as our teams work tirelessly to create nightmarish experiences worthy of the Lord of Terror. While we won’t be ready to announce all of our projects, we do intend to share some Diablo-related news with you at the show.

Instead, it seems like Blizzard is going all in on the Nintendo Switch port of Diablo 3 since BlizzCon 2018 begins the same day that version comes out. The Diablo developer also encourages fans to bring their Switch with them if they plan on being at BlizzCon in person and they’d love to play with fans on the show floor.

The news is disappointing to many fans as they have been craving Diablo content for years now. Outside of the Necromancer class, we haven’t seen any noteworthy additions to Diablo 3 since the Reaper of Souls expansion pack. There are still new seasons around every three months but for long-time players, these seasons only represent a breath of fresh air for a few weeks tops.

Blizzard will surely talk about more than just Diablo 3 coming to the Switch during BlizzCon so it’s not like fans will be totally shut out this year.

Of course, Blizzard could just drop the mic and announce Diablo 4 despite saying all of this. Blizzard does keep some tricks up its sleeves so it wouldn’t be too off the wall if they did this. On the other hand, this could still be us holding out hope for a Diablo 4 release date.

BlizzCon 2018 kicks off November 2. You can read about what to expect at the event right here.

